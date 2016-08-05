Calumet launches competition to mark World Photo Day

Photo retailer Calumet has launched a photo competition for students to mark World Photo Day on 19 August.

Last year’s winning image © Oliver Henderson

World Photo Day encourages photographers to share their images in an online gallery. The date coincides with the date Louis Daguerre’s daguerreotype process was officially revealed to the world in 1839.

To mark the historic day, Calumet is challenging students to get behind the lens for the chance to win a share of prizes totaling £11,000.

Calumet Photographic managing director Jon Warner said: ‘The Student Photographer of the Year Competition 2016 is an opportunity for students to showcase their talents to a national audience as well as winning an impressive bundle of prizes, including £4,250 worth of Canon vouchers.’

Entrants are urged to upload one image, along with 20 words about their submission at www.calphoto.co.uk/student-awards.

Calumet student members are allowed to enter an additional two images.

Warner added: ‘At Calumet we’re passionate about photography and supporting people looking to further their photographic abilities.

‘That’s why we run this annual competition which both celebrates young people’s passion for pictures and encourages artistic photography.

‘Once again, we expect the standards to be high.’

This year’s judges include Canon Ambassador Simeon Quarrie and the 2015 winner Oliver Henderson.