Buying advice

Camera buying advice, featuring guides on what camera to buy, how to choose new eqiupment, and technology guides

  • August 23, 2018

As you can see in our detailed first look at the new cameras, there is a lot to be excited about, and lots of information…

Portrait captured with Zeiss 135mm f2.8

  • September 5, 2017

Not sure what you need to pack in your kit bag for photographing portraits? Have a look at our guide to the best kit for…

  • July 25, 2017

Zoom lenses are great for giving you the most flexibility, enabling a range of focal lengths to be accessible without having to change the lens. However,…

  • July 11, 2017

If you’re after the most flexible type of lens, a zoom lens is generally considered a good idea. You can shoot at different focal lengths,…

  • June 16, 2017

We take a look at what you should be packing when heading out for a wildlife photography shoot to help you get the best shots…

  • June 4, 2017

For flexibility when shooting, a zoom lens gives you a range of options. Here we take a look at some of the best currently available…

  • June 3, 2017

When you’re travelling, you’ll want to travel as light as possible, so it’s important to only carry the essentials. In our travel photography kit list,…

lee filters super stopper lead

  • May 30, 2017

Setting yourself up with the right kit for landscape photography is the best way to ensure you get the possible shots. Have a look at…

  • May 7, 2017

How much gear do you need to be a successful wedding photographer? Read on to learn from the practises of the pros.

  • May 4, 2017

Are you wondering what kind of kit you'll need for studio photography work? Wonder no more with our guide to the best kit you'll need…