Brian May wants more of your stereo photos (but hurry up) December 21, 2021

At the start of the pandemic, Brian May and the London Stereoscopic Company invited people to send in stereoscopic photos of subjects that brought them joy during this particularly challenging period.

Amazed by the standard of images received from all over the world, capturing beauty in many different forms, the company has now decided to compile a book of some of the wonderful imagery, to be published next spring.

“This book of lockdown 3D photography is logically the next important project for the London Stereoscopic Company – and a nice way to acknowledge the exciting new wave of talent out there in modern stereoscopic photography,” the Queen guitarist and stereo photography obsessive told AP, adding, “the quality of contributions is already stunning – the only problem will be what to leave out!”

If you missed the first call for images, don’t worry, as you can still submit images taken in December. Email them to nicole@londonstereo.com from now until 2nd January 2022

Top photo by Elisabeth Frydenlund, Norway

