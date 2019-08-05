Born Free takes on trophy hunting with photo contest

International animal-welfare charity Born Free is inviting all photographers to submit their best wildlife photos to its new competition, called #ShootToThrill. Although the charity spends a lot of its time drawing attention to the evils of trophy hunting in Africa and other parts of the world, you can submit images taken anywhere, from Slough to the Serengeti.

“Hundreds of thousands of innocent animals have been murdered by trophy hunters in the last decade alone,” says Born Free CEO Howard Jones. “Most hunters claim that the money they pay to the hunting outfitters helps wildlife conservation and local economy, but it’s all a myth – in fact, research shows that alternative activities such as photographic tourism can generate far more revenue from wildlife than trophy hunting.”

The winner of #ShootToThrill competition gets a lesson with Born Free’s in-house photography team, a canvas print of their winning image signed by Born Free’s founder and actress Virginia McKenna, and selected items from the Born Free shop. To enter, email your photo to shoottothrill@bornfree.org.uk by 30 September, specifying where it was shot and the photographer’s name, age and contact details.