Black Friday Deals on Cameras, Panasonic, Olympus, Nikon and more
November 22, 2021
Black Friday seems to be starting earlier each year – this year, we’ve seen a number of pre-black friday deals, from a variety of retailers, with some big savings!
Lots of great retailers are running Black Friday deals for the whole week, from 19th – 26th November! We will be trawling through the hundreds of offers, to bring you some of the best offers for photographers, on cameras, lenses, and accessories every day!
Black Friday Deals on Cameras
Great deals and offers from CameraWorld on Canon:
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II – Save £260 + Cashback!
- Canon EOS R with 24-105mm lens – Save £326
- Canon EOS R6 – Save £471!
Great deals on Fujifilm:
You’ll find more camera deals here, plus a range of lens offers!
Great deals and offers from Park Cameras
- Panasonic Lumix S5, £300 off, plus free memory card and mic worth £310!
- Save £200 on the Nikon D850 body only
- Save £50 on the datacolor Spyder X – now £109
Plus offers on Nikon, Fujifilm, Cameras, Lenses, Accessories, plus used!
Save 10% on used cameras and lenses from MPB:
Plus, from now through 29th November, MPB will plant one tree every time a customer buys, sells, or trades in used kit. Being a part of the change is as simple as choosing used. The goal is to plant 25,000 trees.
Great offers on Panasonic and Olympus, from WEX
- Save £300 on the Panasonic Lumix S5 – Use the code S5-300 in the checkout to save £300.
- Save £200 on the Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II – use code GH5-200 in the checkout.
- Save £225 on the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 12mm f2 lens – use code OLY225 in the checkout.
Save up to £1000 on Fujifilm kit!
Have a look at more Black Friday deals available from WEX, offers end 29/11/2021!
You’ll find the following deals available from Nikon:
- Nikon D780 DSLR Body, £1,890.00, save 14%
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 35 mm f/1.8 S Lens, £699.00, save 18%
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens, £2,294.00, save 8%
- Nikon Z5 Body, £1159, save 11%
Nikon Binocular / Rangefinder deals – save up to 34%
- Nikon Coolshot 40 Binocular £145.00 save 34%
- Nikon Coolshot 50i £269.25 save 25%
Other Olympus products, including Binoculars – save up to 45%
- Olympus WS-852 High-Quality Digital Voice Recorder (Stereo), £42.24, save 40%
- Olympus Binocular 8-16×40 S, £76.72, save 45%
Amazon Camera deals – GOPRO
- GoPro HERO10 Black – Waterproof Action Camera with Front LCD and Touch Rear Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, 23MP Photos, 1080p Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization, £429 – save 10%
Black Friday deals on memory cards:
Sandisk Memory card deals – save up to 46%
- SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter, £13.99, save 30%
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB SDXC Memory Card, £12.99, save 46%
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB SDXC Memory Card, UHS-1, Class 10, U3, V30, £23.49, save 45%
Be sure to have a look at the other Sandisk offers available as part of Black Friday, as there are too many to list!
Samsung memory card deals – save up to 45%
- Samsung MicroSD 256GB Memory card, £17.99, save 45%
- Samsung MicroSD 512GB Memory card, £45.99, save 44%
Even more offers to be found on memory cards, SSD drives, storage, backup devices and more here.
Lexar memory card deals – save 42%
- Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHD-II Card, £25, save 42%
- Lexar Professional 633x 512GB SDXC UHS-I Card, £56.02, save 42%
More great black friday deals:
Adobe – 39% off Creative Cloud.
Joby Black Friday deals – win prizes!
30 photography accessories for under £30