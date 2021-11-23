Black Friday – 50% off on all DxO software! November 23, 2021

DxO are offering up to 50% off on all DxO software and Nik Collection, with the offer available from now until the 29th November. DxO PhotoLab 5 has recently been released, with support for Fujifilm X-Trans raw files.

DxO and Nik software discounts:

If you are upgrading from a qualifying earlier version you can also save money on software.

You can find the offers available on the DxO shop.

You’ll also find more Black Friday offers in our round-up of the best offers we’ve found!

From DxO: The biggest shopping event of the year is back! During its Black Friday sale from Monday, November 22 to Monday, November 29, 2021, DxO is discounting its software by up to 50%. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to the latest versions of the most powerful solutions on the market—all at prices you’ll love!

Nik Collection 4: The software suite now boasts powerful new tools and an even more user-friendly experience

Packed with a palette of over 250 professional-grade presets, the unparalleled power of U Point™ local adjustment technology, and sophisticated editing tools, Nik Collection 4 targets every aspect of creative photography. From color photography to black-and-white images, HDR, and analog film simulation, Nik Collection 4 redefines the limits of creative photography.

The Nik Collection 4 is now available for download on the DxO website for £67.50 instead of £135. Upgrades are also discounted for £34.50 instead of £69.

DxO PhotoLab 5: Enhanced Local Adjustments and a More Powerful PhotoLibrary

This new version also introduces a new DeepPRIME denoising tool that is up to 4 times faster than the previous iterations as well as support for Fujifilm X-Trans.

DxO PhotoLab now sets the standard for image quality. The software offers users the most powerful correction and processing solutions on the market, with automated features that can be turned off and adjusted as required. The software offers unparalleled optical corrections through its exclusive lens sharpness technology and many other tools, all of which are designed to inspire artistic expression without compromising on image quality.

DxO PhotoLab 5 is available for download on the DxO website for £99.5 instead of £199 (ELITE Edition). Upgrades are also discounted: £44.50 instead of £89 (ELITE Edition).

DxO FilmPack 6: Accurately Rendering the Soul of Analog Photography

DxO FilmPack 6 reproduces the grain and colors of legendary analog films as closely as possible thanks to an exclusive calibration process perfected in its laboratories. The software recreates the hues, saturation, contrast, and grain of 84 authentic analog films, including the famous Kodak Tri-X 400, Polaroid 690, Ilford HPS, and Fujifilm Superia. It also uses a decidedly original approach to navigating the progression of development and processing technologies through the different photographic eras.

DxO FilmPack 6 (is available for download on the DxO website for £64.50 instead of £129 (ELITE Edition). Upgrades are also discounted: £34.50 instead of £69 (ELITE Edition).

DxO PureRAW: Superbly renders RAW files so you can enjoy even more possibilities with Adobe Photoshop® and Lightroom®

Harnessing exclusive technologies developed over nearly twenty years by DxO, one of the world’s leading photo-editing software creators, DxO PureRAW removes noise, chromatic aberrations, unwanted vignetting, distortion, and insufficient sharpness with an unprecedented level of quality. By improving RAW images in this way, DxO PureRAW offers photographers greater creative freedom when editing in Photoshop and Lightroom. The result is a more precise and less constrained editing process.

DxO PureRAW ( is available for download on the DxO website for £57.50 instead of £115

DxO ViewPoint 3 : Take complete control of the geometry of your images

DxO ViewPoint 3 automatically straightens distorted perspectives and in one click restores the natural shapes of subjects located at the edge of your images.

DxO ViewPoint 3 (is available for download on the DxO website for £34.50 instead of £69. Upgrades are also discounted: £22.50 instead of £45