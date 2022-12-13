Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 winners announced! December 13, 2022

The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers (SINWP) have announced the winners of the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 competition. The winning entry was ‘Piping Plover chick finds a shell’ by Sarah Keates from the United States.

The award’s second place went to Michelle Jackson from Derbyshire, England and her photograph of a Golden Eagle. Third place went to Jason Gericke from Nottinghamshire, England.

Over 1,600 photographs were entered into this competition and there were photos of a variety of birds, including kingfishers, bald eagles, puffins, peacocks, and more.

Over £2K were raised in aid for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds charity, bringing the total raised by this competition to £10,998 over the five years it has been running.

The competition was judged by three SINWP specialists: Jon Ashton ARPS, Charles Farnell ARPS and Tracy Lund FSINWP.

See the winning images below!

Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 Winner

Piping Plover chick finds a shell by Sarah Keates, USA

Winner 1st place

Canon R5, EF 500mm f/4L IS II USM, Extender EF 1.4x III. f/7.1, 1/2000 sec, ISO-400, focal length 700mm, Spot metering, No flash.

Golden Eagle photograph taken Late October 2021 by Michelle Jackson

Winner 2nd place

Canon 5D MK4, F6.3 1/1600 ISO 8000 focal length 400mm (Canon 100-400 f5.6 zoom lens)

Untitled by Jason Gericke

Winner 3rd place

Robert Gloeckner

Tracey Lund Judges Choice Awarded

Gary Spicer

Very Highly Commended

Find out about more of the best photography competitions to enter in 2022 here.

Related articles:

Best photography competitions to enter in 2022

How to capture fast-moving birds (and animals)

Best cameras for bird photography

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.