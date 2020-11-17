Bird-detection AF firmware for Olympus E-M1X November 17, 2020

Wildlife shooters using the Olympus OM-D E-M1X will gain a further boost, alongside the new 150-400mm F4.5 lens, with the release of firmware version 2.0 that promises to make the camera capable of specifically focusing on birds, wherever they are in the image. This feature becomes part of the unique AI-based Intelligent Subject Detection AF system, alongside the current settings for cars, trains and planes.

The camera will attempt to focus on the bird’s eye, but if this isn’t possible, it’ll prioritise its head and then its body. Olympus claims that the tracking works well in natural environments where foliage or other obstructions can get between the camera and subject. Bird detection AF can be used in Pro Capture mode, and works with all Olympus Micro Four Thirds lenses.

Also included in the update is support for focus stacking with the 150-400mm lens, along with the ability to output 12-bit ProRes Raw video over HDMI to the Atomos Ninja V HDR recorder. Olympus says video image stabilisation has been improved, and a new focus indicator display added to aid with manual focusing.

A firmware version 1.2 update for the E-M1 Mark III will include all these additional features, while the E-M1 Mark II and E-M5 Mark III will both gain improved video IS and focus stacking support. All of these free updates will be available to download from December 3rd 2020.