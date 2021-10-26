Billingham reveals Mini Eventer shoulder bag October 26, 2021

Premium British camera bag maker Billingham has added a new shoulder bag to its range. Positioned slightly upmarket of the firm’s popular Hadley series, the Mini Eventer is designed to carry a small DSLR or mirrorless setup, along with an 11in tablet. It’ll be available in a choice of five colour schemes – khaki/tan, navy/chocolate, sage/chocolate, khaki/chocolate, and all-black – and costs £380.

Size-wise, the Mini Eventer sits in between the firm’s Hadley Small and Hadley Pro designs. In terms of capacity, the bag will hold a full-frame camera and three or four lenses in its generously padded and removable insert. With an internal depth of 21cm, there’s enough space for a telezoom as large as a 70-200mm f/2.8 or a 100-400mm. A couple of pockets for accessories are found on the front, and there’s a zipped document pocket on the back.

As usual, Billingham has used its signature 3-layer canvas, which is waterproof and never needs reproofing. A top-grain leather base adds extra protection. Other features include a zip-close main compartment and a luggage strap on the back, while an SP-50 shoulder pad is provided as standard (with the Hadley series, this is a £38 extra).

Like all Billingham bags, the Mini Eventer comes with a five-year guarantee.

Billingham Mini Eventer key specifications:

External dimensions: 36cm x 16cm x 30cm

Internal dimensions: 33cm x 10cm x 21cm

Weight: 1.26 kg

Capacity: 5 litres

Billingham kindly provided us with a review sample of the Mini Eventer prior to its release, and it’s a really lovely bag that offers a step up in luxury from the Hadley range. We’ll be publishing a full review soon.