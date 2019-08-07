Billingham Hadley Pro 2020: a classic updated

Revised version of Billingham's popular British-made shoulder bag has a number of useful improvements

Premium English bag maker Billingham has revealed an updated version of its best-selling satchel-style shoulder bag. The Hadley Pro 2020 gains a luggage strap on the back that allows it to be slipped over the handle of a wheeled suitcase, and a waterproof zip for its A4-sized rear document pocket.

The firm says that the carry handle on the lid has been improved, with a leather grip on the underside, while the shoulder strap is now removable, too. To distinguish it from the existing model, it also gains a discreet ‘HP2020’ label sewn-in beside the Billingham tag.

Elsewhere features remain essentially the same as before, meaning that this is a soft bag with a removable inner camera holder, which is hand-crafted from premium materials including canvas, brass and leather. It can accommodate a full-frame SLR or mirrorless camera with three or four lenses, while two front pockets will hold accessories or personal items. Billingham’s signature triple-layer canvas includes a butyl-rubber layer that’s impermeable to water, safeguarding your kit from even the wettest of British summers.

Six colour combinations will be available: all black, black and tan, sage, burgundy, and two khaki versions, and each bag bears its own unique serial number. Attachment points at each end allow optional Avea 7 and Avea 8 pockets to be added, to expand the carrying capacity.

The Billingham Hadley Pro 2020 is due to go on sale from 5th August with a suggested price of £240. See www.billingham.co.uk for full details.