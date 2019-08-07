Billingham Hadley Pro 2020: a classic updated

Revised version of Billingham's popular British-made shoulder bag has a number of useful improvements

The 2020 model is an update of the Classic Hadley Pro

Premium English bag maker Billingham has revealed an updated version of its best-selling satchel-style shoulder bag. The Hadley Pro 2020 gains a luggage strap on the back that allows it to be slipped over the handle of a wheeled suitcase, and a waterproof zip for its A4-sized rear document pocket.

The bag gains a luggage strap and a waterproof zip for the rear pocket, and the shoulder strap is now removable

The firm says that the carry handle on the lid has been improved, with a leather grip on the underside, while the shoulder strap is now removable, too. To distinguish it from the existing model, it also gains a discreet ‘HP2020’ label sewn-in beside the Billingham tag.

The generously padded insert will accomodate a full-frame mirrorless set-up.

Elsewhere features remain essentially the same as before, meaning that this is a soft bag with a removable inner camera holder, which is hand-crafted from premium materials including canvas, brass and leather. It can accommodate a full-frame SLR or mirrorless camera with three or four lenses, while two front pockets will hold accessories or personal items. Billingham’s signature triple-layer canvas includes a butyl-rubber layer that’s impermeable to water, safeguarding your kit from even the wettest of British summers.

The internal dividers can be adapter to fit your kit

Six colour combinations will be available: all black, black and tan, sage, burgundy, and two khaki versions, and each bag bears its own unique serial number. Attachment points at each end allow optional Avea 7 and Avea 8 pockets to be added, to expand the carrying capacity.

Attachment points at each end accept Billingham’s optional Avea pockets

The Billingham Hadley Pro 2020 is due to go on sale from 5th August with a suggested price of £240. See www.billingham.co.uk for full details.