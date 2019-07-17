Big Issue “apologises deeply” for Nadav Kander cover

The Big Issue, the 'street newspaper' sold by homeless and insecurely housed vendors, has apologised after a recent cover featured a portrait of US film director, David Lynch, taken by celebrated portrait photographer, Nadav Kander. It turns out the image was actually a cropped photo of Kander's original (hanging in a gallery), taken by another photographer and included on the Alamy stock site...

We recently ran a story on Nadav Kander’s furious reaction on his Instagram page (see below and @nadavkander), where he made accusations of “blatant copyright infringement.” The Big Issue originally responded to the furore on Instagram by saying it obtained and used the image in good faith from Alamy. Ruth Law, global PR manager for the Big Issue, today issued the following statement and clarification.

“Last week The Big Issue posted a comment on Instagram regarding an image of David Lynch, which had been used on the cover of the magazine. The comment contained factual inaccuracies. We would like to make it clear that Alamy were in fact not contacted prior to publication of the image, and were not aware in advance of publication that the image would be cropped. We apologise deeply for this and aim to ensure the misuse of an image never happens again.” Kander has yet to respond.