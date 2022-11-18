Best Smartphone Black Friday deals
November 18, 2022
It’s here! The 18th of November marks the official beginning of Black Friday on Amazon. We know that with the number of deals available and the cost-of-living crisis this can quickly become overwhelming. We will be helping you sort through all the deals and will be listing some of the best deals available now in a range of prices.
See below some of the best Black Friday deals on smartphones:
OnePlus Smartphone Black Friday Deals:
- OnePlus 9 Pro with Hasselblad camera (128GB) Morning Mist – £479.00 (save 42%)
- OnePlus 9 with Hasselblad camera (128GB) Artic Sky – £379.00 (save 40%)
- OnePlus 9 with Hasselblad camera (256GB) Winter Mist – £470.00 (save 36%)
- OnePlus 10 with Hasselblad camera (256GB) Emerald Forest – £699 (save 22%)
Google Smartphone Black Friday Deals:
- Google Pixel 6 (128GB) Sorta Seafoam – £399.00 (save 33%)
- Google Pixel 6a (6GB) Carbon – £299.00 (save 25%)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) Sorta Sunny – £596.80 (save 30%)
iPhone Smartphone Black Friday Deals:
- Apple iPhone 12 mini (256GB) Green – £629.00 (save 14%)
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) Sierra Blue – £1189.00 (save 5%)
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) Alpine Green – £1279.00 (save 5%)
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) Gold – £1279.00 (save 5%)
Search for more deals:
These are just some of the deals available today but don’t forget to do your own searches if you’re looking for deals on specific products. Good luck!
*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.
