Save on Panasonic cameras with Amazon Prime Day 2022! July 12, 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and spread over two days, 12-13th July 2022. We’ve been searching to find you the best deals on camera kit. Here we’ve found some great deals on Panasonic cameras, with some giving you savings of up to nearly 20%!

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here!

Panasonic Cameras – Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

The improvements incorporated into the GH5 II bring it in line with many of the features and functionality that hybrid shooters will expect from their main camera at this time. As an upgrade on the popular the Panasonic GH5, the GH5 II adds AR coating to its sensor, improved focusing performance, a brighter touch screen and enhanced stabilisation correction. Small additions such as the ability to stream directly from the camera via app or tether, and USB-C power delivery, make a huge difference in terms of how you can utilise its capabilities. It also introduces a set of meaningful enhancements that broadens its appeal, making it an even more reliable and versatile workhorse than its predecessor.

See our full review of the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II here.

You can buy the body now for just £1299 from £1349

With a metal-barrelled splash, dust and freeze proof design, the Leica-branded 12-60mm lens sports a fast maximum aperture, and incorporates a linear AF motor that operates at 240fps for fast and silent focusing.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II with the Leica 12-60mm and battery combo now for £1498

With the Lumix S5, Panasonic set their sights on creating a hybrid mirrorless camera that’ll attract different types of users – passionate stills photographers who yearn fine image quality from a full-frame sensor combined with good ergonomic control, as well as videographers who demand cinema-quality video performance with highly effective in-body stabilisation, 4K 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output and preinstalled V-Log.

There’s a great deal to like about the S5 as a stills camera. Image quality, particularly the level of fine detail recorded in raw files at high ISO is outstanding. This is backed up by an easy-to-use high-resolution mode and a quite brilliant 20-60mm kit lens that lets you squeeze more in the frame than most kit zooms.

You can check out our full Panasonic Lumix S5 review here.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens here.

We’ll be adding more deals as we find them, so make sure you keep checking back to see what’s on offer.

If you’re looking for the best lenses for Panasonic cameras, check this guide out!

*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.

We’ve also found more great deals:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.