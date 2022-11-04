Best deals on Memory Cards November 4, 2022

If you’re looking for the best deals on memory cards, we’ve found some great deals for you, with 32GB SD cards from £5.99, 64GB SD cards from just £12.74, from top brands like SanDisk, Lexar and Samsung.

It’s also worth remembering that SanDisk Extreme memory cards come with free recovery software, so that if the worst happens, you can recover your lost photos for free with the software provided!

SD Memory Card Deals:

If you’re looking for a MicroSD memory card, you can save even more money, with these being available for even better value for money. If you choose the right card, you’ll be able to use them in digital cameras thanks to the MicroSD to SD card adapter.

MicroSD Memory Card Deals:

Don’t forget a memory card reader!

If you’re tired of plugging the USB cable into your camera to transfer images, then a memory card reader is a great way to simplify the process, as well as making it easier to access your photos on other computers and laptops. Have a look at the memory card readers available on Amazon UK to find a great deal!

We’ve found these deals on Amazon UK, and you’ll be able to find more deals on the Amazon UK deals page, as well as in our round-up of some of the best early Black Friday deals!

