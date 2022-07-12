Save up to 54% on Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom and Elements! July 12, 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and spread over two days, 12-13th July 2022. We’ve been searching to find you the best deals on not just cameras and lenses, but also essential photography software, and we’ve found some great deals on Adobe Photoshop products, with some giving you savings of up to 54%!

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren't already a member.

If you’re looking to upgrade to the latest version of Adobe Photoshop Elements, then Amazon Prime Day may be the cheapest time to buy it, as you can save 54% on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022. Although this is for the disc version, so you’ll need a machine with an optical drive to take advantage of this offer.

And if you’re a user of Adobe Creative Cloud – specifically the photography plan, that includes Lightroom and Photoshop, then this is one of the best days of the year to buy it, as you can get a full years worth for £72.99, much cheaper than the more usual £119.



