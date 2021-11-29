Best Cyber Monday Deals 2021 for Photographers
November 29, 2021
If you’re still looking for a bargain, then don’t worry, there’s still time to pick up a great deal on cameras, lenses, memory cards, accessories and more, as part of this years Cyber Monday Deals 2021.
Many retailers are still running Black Friday offers, and some have started new Cyber Monday offers! But be quick, Cyber Monday deals and Black Friday deals for most retailers ends today! Here we’ve included links to the main offers available, as well as some of the highlight deals and savings to be made.
CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2021:
Park Camera Cyber Monday deals – expiring 29th Nov!
- Park Camera Cyber Monday deals
- Save £170 on the RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM lens (Park Cameras)
- Sony Alpha A7 III body only, £200 cashback, plus £230 off from Park Cameras, plus free memory card!
Clifton Cameras – Cyber Monday deals – expiring 29th Nov!
- Clifton Cameras – Cyber Monday deals – win a £500 voucher
- Save up to £225 on Olympus lenses (Clifton Cameras)
- Save money on the Fujifilm Instax SQ1
CameraWorld – Black Friday deals still available but be quick!
- CameraWorld Black Friday deals
- Canon EOS R6 – Double cashback, you can save £746!
- Save money on Fujifilm lenses! (CameraWorld)
MPB are offering 10% off used cameras and lenses
- Save 10% on used cameras and lenses from MPB (+ tree planting for every order)
WEX Black Friday deals still available, plus Cyber Monday offers
- New Cyber Monday offers available – ends today!
- Save £1000 on the Fujifilm GFX 50R, now £2199 from WEX
Amazon Offers, expiring today:
- Deals on Cameras (Amazon) – expiring 29th Nov.
- Deals on Lenses (Amazon) – expiring 29th Nov.
- Deals on Accessories, Bags, Tripods and more (Amazon) – expiring 29th Nov.
Even more Black Friday / Cyber Monday Offers:
- Panasonic Lumix G100 – £349 body only – amazing price for this camera! (Wilkinson Cameras)
- Upto 55% off Rotolight kit!
- NiSi Optics – 15% off everything!
- ffordes photographic – Black Friday offers
- Harrison Cameras – Black Friday offers on new and used kit
- Grays of Westminster – instant savings on Nikon kit plus discounts on lenses, filters, and bags.
- SRS Microsystems – 10% off used, plus lots of “Cyber Weekend” offers
- SRB Photographic – up to 50% off Lee Filters, and more!
Cyber Monday deals on photography software:
Save money on memory cards! Offers end today!
Sandisk Memory card deals – save up to 46%
- SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter, £13.49, save 33%
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB SDXC Memory Card, £12.99, save 46%
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB SDXC Memory Card, UHS-1, Class 10, U3, V30, £23.49, save 45%
Be sure to have a look at the other Sandisk offers available as part of Black Friday, as there are too many to list!
Samsung memory card deals – save up to 45%
- Samsung MicroSD 256GB Memory card, £17.99, save 45%
- Samsung MicroSD 512GB Memory card, £45.99, save 44%
Even more offers to be found on memory cards, SSD drives, storage, backup devices and more here.
Lexar memory card deals – save 42%
- Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHD-II Card, £25, save 42%
- Lexar Professional 633x 512GB SDXC UHS-I Card, £56.02, save 42%
Be sure to check out these Black Friday deals to see if they are still available: