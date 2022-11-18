Best Black Friday photography book deals
November 18, 2022
It’s here! The 18th of November marks the official beginning of Black Friday on Amazon. We know that with the number of deals available and the cost-of-living crisis this can quickly become overwhelming. We will be helping you sort through all the deals and will be listing some of the best deals available now in a range of prices.
See below some of the best Black Friday deals on photography books:
General photography book Black Friday deals:
- Adobe Photoshop Classroom in a Book (2022 release) – £30 (save 39%)
- The Photography Ideas Book – £9.16 (save 29%)
- Read This If You Want to Take Great Photographs – £9.48 (save 27%)
- Read This If You Want to be Instagram Famous – £8.99 (save 25%)
- Photo Icons 50 Landmark Photos and their Stories – £12.85 (save 20%)
- Photography: The Definitive Visual History – £26.81 (save 11%)
Street Photography:
- Street Photography Workshop – £12.79 (save 25%)
Wildlife Photography:
- Wildlife Photography at Home – £7.45 (save 56%)
Smartphone Photography:
- Smart Phone Smart Photography – £10.58 (save 29%)
Night Sky Photography:
- Night Sky Photography: From Principles to Professional Results – £18.35 (save 27%)
Photojournalism/Documentary Photography:
- The Monocle Book of Photography: Reportage from Places Less Explored – £40.29 (save 33%)
- Documentary Photography Reconsidered: History, Theory and Practice – £28.94 (save 17%)
Photo books:
- Apollo Remastered – £41.69 (save 31%)
- Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age – £20.00 (save 20%)
- Shop Cats of New York – £14.34 (save 16%)
Search for more deals:
These are just some of the deals available today but don’t forget to do your own searches if you’re looking for deals on specific products. Good luck!
*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.
