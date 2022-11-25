Best Black Friday deals on second-hand kit
November 25, 2022
Black Friday has arrived we have compiled this list on some of the best Black Friday deals on second-hand kit today as well as a list of retailers you can browse to find more. Whether you’re on a budget, love vintage, or are looking to get environmentally friendly kit, this list is for you.
See below some of the best Black Friday deals on second-hand kit:
- Clifton Cameras: up to 35% off on used items
- Park Cameras: save up to £400 off on used cameras and lenses
- Mifsuds: 20% off most used products (only on online orders and excluding mirrorless)
- Grays of Westminster: 20% off second-hand Nikon
- WEX: 15% selected used products
Other retailers to have a look at to find second-hand kit:
- www.carmarthencameras.com
- www.cameraworld.co.uk
- www.ffordes.com
- www.lcegroup.co.uk
- www.mpb.com
- www.worldwidecameraexchange.co.uk
- www.harrisoncameras.co.uk
- www.peterloy.com
- www.adorama.com (USA)
- www.bhphotovideo.com (USA)
- www.keh.com (USA)
You’ll find even more bargains in our buying guides, or inspiration for second-hand camera systems in our second-hand section.
* Prices correct at time of publishing, and stock available when checked.
Featured image credit: Ramon Salinero.
