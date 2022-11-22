Best Black Friday deals on online photography courses
November 22, 2022
The weeks preceding this year’s Black Friday have been filled with both anticipation and early deals popping up left and right. We know that with the number of deals available and the cost-of-living crisis this can quickly become overwhelming. We will be helping you sort through all the deals and will be listing some of the best deals available now in a range of prices.
Below we share the best Black Friday deals and offers on online photography courses from Magnum, Domestika, Udemy and Masterclass. Be sure to check back as we will update this page!
Deals on Magnum courses:
- Get 20% off using code HOLIDAY22 at checkout.
Domestika Black Friday deals on online photography courses:
- Black Friday 5-course bundle – £35.90 (save 76%)
- Professional Photography for Instagram – £9.90 (save 83%)
- Advanced Adobe Photoshop – £19.90 (save 78%)
- Professional Photography and Video for Mobile – £14.90 (save 75%)
- Introduction to Adobe Photoshop – £14.90 (save 75%)
- Introduction to Adobe Premiere Pro – £14.90 (save 75%)
Udemy Black Friday deals on online photography courses:
- Affinity Photo: Solid Foundations – £14.99 (save 82%)
- Composition in Photography from A to Z – £15.99 (save 82%)
- Food Photography: Capturing Food in Your Kitchen – £10.99 (save 45%)
- Night Photography: You Can Shoot Stunning Night Photos – £10.99 (save 45%)
- Photography Masterclass: A Complete Guide to Photography – £10.99 (save 45%)
Masterclass Cyber Monday offer:
