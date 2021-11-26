Best Black Friday Deals on Lenses 2021
November 26, 2021
As well as rounding up all the best Black Friday offers for photographers, we’ve found some cracking deals on lenses, with money off new lenses, cashback available on others, and even money to be saved on used kit!
It’s also worth seeing what else is on offer from the retailers when buying, as you can get a free memory card with orders over £350 with Park Cameras, or be entered to win a £500 voucher with Clifton Cameras!
So without further ado, lets have a look at some of the best black friday deals on lenses:
Sigma lenses
- Cashback available on Sigma lenses with Park Cameras
Canon RF Lenses
- Save £170 on the RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM lens (Park Cameras)
- Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM lens – save £100, plus free memory card! (Park Cameras)
Fujifilm XF and GF lenses
- Save money on Fujifilm lenses! (CameraWorld)
- Save up to £300 on Fujifilm XF lenses (Clifton Cameras)
- Save up to £380 on Fujifilm GF lenses (WEX)
Olympus Micro Four Thirds lenses
- Free Olympus 17mm f1.2 PRO lens worth £1099 with OM-D E-M1 III purchase (Clifton Cameras)
- Save up to £225 on Olympus lenses (Clifton Cameras)
- Save £225 on the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 12mm f2 lens – use code OLY225 in the checkout. (WEX)
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3 Lens, £499.14, save 38% (Amazon)
Sony FE lenses
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS lens, 10% off plus £200 cashback (Park Cameras)
- Sony FE 85mm f1.8, £50 cashback, plus free memory card (Park Cameras)
Nikon lenses
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 35 mm f/1.8 S Lens, £699.00, save 18% (Amazon)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens, £2,294.00, save 8% (Amazon)
Pentax lenses
- Up to £200 off selected lenses (from Ricoh online)
- Exclusive Pentax offers – save up to £480 on lenses! (SRS Microsystems)
Tamron lenses
- Save upto £130 on Tamron lenses with CameraWorld!
Samyang lenses
- Save money on Samyang lenses with CameraWorld!
Used lenses
- Save 10% on used cameras and lenses from MPB (+ tree planting for every order)
- Save up to £400 on used lenses with Park Cameras
- Save up to 15% on second hand lenses up to £200 with Grays of Westminster
- SRS Microsystems – 10% off used lenses, plus lots of black friday offers
- Harrison Cameras – Black Friday offers on new and used lenses
Voigtlander, Zeiss and others
- RobertWhite – 5% off Hasselblad, 10% off everything else (exclusions apply)
Lens Filters and related accessories:
- Up to 15% off on selected LEE filters with Park Cameras
- SRB Photographic – up to 50% off Lee Filters, and more!
- NiSi Optics – 15% off everything!
