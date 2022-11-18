Best Black Friday deals on Lenses
November 18, 2022
It’s here! The 18th of November marks the official beginning of Black Friday on Amazon. We know that with the number of deals available and the cost-of-living crisis this can quickly become overwhelming. We will be helping you sort through all the deals and will be listing some of the best deals available now in a range of prices. Below we share the best Black Friday deals on lenses. Be sure to check back as we will update this page!
Featured image credit: Lucas Favre, Unsplash
See below some of the best Black Friday deals on lenses:
Olympus lens Black Friday deals:
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12 mm F2.0 Lens – £429.00 (Save 11%)
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150 mm F4-5.6 II Lens – £129.99 (Save 19%)
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 25 mm F1.8 Lens – £269.99 (Save 23%)
- Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 30mm F3.5 Macro Lens – £169.99 (Save 32%)
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3 Lens – £599.99 (Save 25%)
Pentax lens Black Friday Deals:
- Pentax SMC DA 50mm F1.8 – £105 (Save 30%)
- Pentax SMC DA 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 AL WR Zoom Lens – £111.99 (Save 44%)
- Pentax 1.4X AW HD PENTAX-DA AF Rear Converter – £279.99 (Save 14%)
Search for more Black Friday deals on lenses:
*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.
Related articles:
Best Black Friday deals on cameras
Best Smartphone Black Friday deals
Black Friday deals begin: up to 59% off on cameras and accessories
Best Black Friday photography book deals
Best camera phones for photography in 2022
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.