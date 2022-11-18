Best Black Friday deals on cameras
November 18, 2022
It’s here! The 18th of November marks the official beginning of Black Friday on Amazon. We know that with the number of deals available and the cost-of-living crisis this can quickly become overwhelming. We will be helping you sort through all the deals and will be listing some of the best deals available now in a range of prices. Below we share the best Black Friday deals on cameras. Be sure to check back as we will update this page!
Featured Image credit: Jon Devo
See below some of the best Black Friday deals on cameras:
Panasonic camera Black Friday deals:
- Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 and 50mm F1.8 lenses – £1,499 (save 17%)
- Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera with 50mm F1.8 lens – £1,299 (save 22%)
- Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera with 20-60mm Lens and Additional Battery Pack – £1399 (save 22%)
- Panasonic LUMIX DMC-G7 with 14-42mm lens – £399 (save 20%)
- Panasonic LUMIX GH5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with Leica 12-60mm F2.8-4.0 lens and additional battery pack – £1,458.99 (save 27%)
- Panasonic LUMIX GH5 Mark II (body only) – £999 (save 18%)
Olympus camera Black Friday deals:
- Olympus Pen E-PL10 with 14-42mm pancake lens – £524.99 (save 10%)
KODAK instant camera Black Friday deals
- KODAK Printomatic Instant Camera Deluxe Bundle + Zink Paper (20 Sheets) Case and Photo Album – £75.99 (save 16%)
Search for more camera deals:
*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.
