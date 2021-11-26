The Best Black Friday Deals for photographers 2021
November 26, 2021
Black Friday seems to be starting earlier each year – this year, we’ve seen a number of pre-black friday deals, from a variety of retailers, with some big savings!
Lots of great retailers are running Black Friday deals for the whole week, from 19th – 26th November and beyond! We will be trawling through the hundreds of offers, to bring you some of the best offers for photographers, on cameras, lenses, and accessories every day!
To kick things off, here are some of the latest offers available, right now!
- Sony Alpha A7 III body only, £200 cashback, plus £200 off from Park Cameras, plus free memory card!
- Double cashback on the Canon EOS R6, + free 64GB card, and 5% off RF lenses, from Park Cameras!
- Win a £500 voucher with any purchase with Clifton Cameras!
- Canon EOS R6 – Double cashback, you can save £696 with CameraWorld!
- Save upto £130 on Tamron lenses with CameraWorld!
- Save £1000 on the Fujifilm GFX 50R, now £2199 from WEX
- Save 10% on used cameras and lenses from MPB
- Upto 55% off Rotolight kit!
- 30% off Capture One Pro 21 – with Park Cameras
- 25% off all Manfrotto products (including the rebranded Lastolite products!) with Park Cameras
- Film deals at Analogue Wonderland, plus a FREE Lucky Dip Gift with every order!
- Panasonic Lumix G100 – £349 body only – amazing price for this camera! (Wilkinson Cameras)
- Save money on the latest version of PortraitPro with AP!
- check out our round-up of all the best black friday deals on lenses as well!
Keep checking back as we update this with new offers, and continue reading to see what else is available on cameras, lenses, and accessories! To make things easier, some retailers are even offering 0% finance for 12months, so be sure to check out all the offers available when looking for purchase!
Black Friday Deals on Cameras
Great deals and offers from CameraWorld on Canon:
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II – Save £260 + cashback!
- Canon EOS R with 24-105mm lens – Save £406
- Canon EOS R6 – Save £696 with double cashback!
Great deals on Fujifilm:
Even more offers on lenses, tripods, and other photography kit:
- Save money on Peak Design, Benro, Velbon, 3 Legged Thing Tripods
- Save up to £280 on lenses from Fujifilm, Samyang, Sigma, Canon and more
You’ll find more camera deals here, plus a range of lens offers!
Great deals and offers from Clifton Cameras:
Clifton Cameras have a range of offers available, plus there’s the chance to win a £500 voucher with any purchase made between 19th November and 5th December 2021! See the Clifton Cameras website for more details!
Panasonic Black Friday Deals
Olympus Black Friday Deals – free £1099 lens!
- Free Olympus 17mm f1.2 PRO lens worth £1099 with Olympus OM-D E-M1 III purchase
- Save up to £225 on Olympus lenses
Fujifilm Black Friday Offers
These are just a selection of the great offers available, so make sure you visit the site to see all the offers available, which also includes £50 off the Canon Powershot G7X III, and you can save £450 off the Nikon Z7!
Great deals and offers from Park Cameras:
Park Cameras have a range of offers available, plus on 26th November, orders over £350 will receive a FREE Sandisk 32GB memory card worth £19.99. Orders over £1000 will receive a FREE Sandisk 64GB memory card worth £34.99.
New Sony offers from Park Cameras – 25th Nov:
- Sony Alpha A7 III with 24-105mm f/4 OSS lens, £200 off, plus £400 cashback
- Sony Alpha A7 III body only, £200 off, plus £200 cashback, £1299 after cashback!
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS lens, 10% off plus £200 cashback
Best deals and offers from Park Cameras
- Panasonic Lumix S5, £300 off, plus free memory card and mic worth £310!
- Save £200 on the Nikon D850 body only
- Save £50 on the datacolor Spyder X – now £109
Great deals on Canon Cameras with Double Cashback available!
- Canon EOS R6 – with double cashback – saving £450 – body only, only £1,949 after cashback!
- Canon EOS R5 – with double cashback – saving £450 – only £3,849 after cashback
Nikon’s best Black Friday deals:
- Nikon Z7, save £500, now £1999!
- Nikon Z6 II, save £100, now £1899
- Nikon Z5 body only, save £100, now £1199
- Nikon Z50 with 16-50mm lens, save £200, now £749
Latest offers on accessories and other photography kit:
- Up to 15% off on selected LEE filters with Park Cameras
- £100 off Epson SC-700 / SC-P900 printers with Park Cameras
- 25% off all Lowepro bags with Park Cameras
Plus offers on Nikon, Fujifilm, Cameras, Lenses, Accessories, plus used!
Save 10% on used cameras and lenses from MPB:
You can save 10% on used cameras and lenses, plus, from now through 29th November, MPB will plant one tree every time a customer buys, sells, or trades in used kit. Being a part of the change is as simple as choosing used. The goal is to plant 25,000 trees.
Great offers on Panasonic and Olympus, from WEX
- Save £300 on the Panasonic Lumix S5 – Use the code S5-300 in the checkout to save £300.
- Save £200 on the Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II – use code GH5-200 in the checkout.
- Save £225 on the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 12mm f2 lens – use code OLY225 in the checkout.
Save up to £1000 on Fujifilm kit!
New savings available on Sony cameras:
- Sony RX100 VII, £899 + £100 cashback
- Sony RX10 IV, £1349 + £200 cashback
- Sony Alpha A7R IV, £3199 + £300 cashback
Have a look at more Black Friday deals available from WEX, offers end 29/11/2021!
You’ll find the following deals available from Nikon:
- Nikon D780 DSLR Body, £1,890.00, save 14%
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 35 mm f/1.8 S Lens, £699.00, save 18%
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens, £2,294.00, save 8%
- Nikon Z5 Body, £1159, save 11%
Nikon Binocular / Rangefinder deals – save up to 34%
- Nikon Coolshot 40 Binocular £145.00 save 34%
- Nikon Coolshot 50i £269.25 save 25%
Olympus Camera and lens deals – save up to 38%
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Kit, 20MP, 4K, 5-Axis IS, with 14-150mm lens, £904.31, save 11%
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3 Lens, £499.14, save 38%
Other Olympus products, including Binoculars – save up to 45%
- Olympus WS-852 High-Quality Digital Voice Recorder (Stereo), £42.24, save 40%
- Olympus Binocular 8-16×40 S, £76.72, save 45%
Ricoh – Pentax Black Friday deals
- £2000 off Pentax 645Z body and kit. £4,699.99 (was £6,299.99)
- Pentax 645Z body only £3,699.99 (was £5,499.99)
- £100 off Pentax K-1 Mark II, body only. £1,699.99 (was £1,799.99)
- Save 23% when you buy a Pentax K70 bundle, which includes K-70 body, Pentax-D FA 18-55mm WR, Pentax-D FA 55-300mm WR, 32 GB SD HC memory card and camera bag. £899.99 (was £1,208.99)
- Up to £50 off selected binoculars
- Up to £200 off selected lenses
Offers valid until 30th November 2021.
Even more Black Friday Offers:
- Upto 55% off Rotolight kit!
- NiSi Optics – 15% off everything!
- ffordes photographic – Black Friday offers
- Harrison Cameras – Black Friday offers on new and used kit
- Grays of Westminster – instant savings on Nikon kit plus discounts on lenses, filters, and bags.
- RobertWhite – 5% off Hasselblad, 10% off everything else (exclusions apply)
- SRS Microsystems – 10% off used, plus lots of black friday offers
- SRB Photographic – up to 50% off Lee Filters, and more!
Amazon Camera deals – GOPRO, Canon, Panasonic, Sony, Instax
- GoPro HERO10 Black – Waterproof Action Camera with Front and Rear Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, 23MP Photos, 1080p Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization, £429 – save 10%
- GoPro HERO9 – now £329, save £50
- Canon PowerShot ZOOM – Pocket-sized superzoom monocular camera, ideal for amateur birdwatch photographers and families £249.99 -17% off
- Panasonic Lumix TZ100, 20MP, 10x optical zoom, now £330, save 27%
- Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI, 20MP, 24-200mm equivalent, £699, £100 off plus £60
- Fujifilm Instax SQ1 Square instant camera, £79, save 34%
RODE Deals – save up to 42%
- RØDE VideoMic GO Lightweight On-Camera Microphone, £39.99, save 42%
- RØDE VideoMic Pro Compact Directional On-camera Microphone, £101.99, save 40%
- RØDE MICROPHONES VideoMicro Compact On Camera Microphone – Assorted Colors £44.99, save 24%
- RØDE MICROPHONES Smartlav+ Lavalier Microphone for Smartphone, £37.99, save 36%
Black Friday deals on memory cards:
Sandisk Memory card deals – save up to 46%
- SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter, £13.99, save 30%
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB SDXC Memory Card, £12.99, save 46%
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB SDXC Memory Card, UHS-1, Class 10, U3, V30, £23.49, save 45%
Be sure to have a look at the other Sandisk offers available as part of Black Friday, as there are too many to list!
Samsung memory card deals – save up to 45%
- Samsung MicroSD 256GB Memory card, £17.99, save 45%
- Samsung MicroSD 512GB Memory card, £45.99, save 44%
Even more offers to be found on memory cards, SSD drives, storage, backup devices and more here.
Lexar memory card deals – save 42%
- Lexar Professional 1667x 128GB SDXC UHD-II Card, £25, save 42%
- Lexar Professional 633x 512GB SDXC UHS-I Card, £56.02, save 42%
More great black friday deals:
Adobe – 39% off Creative Cloud.
50% off DxO software including PhotoLab 5.
Joby Black Friday deals – win prizes!
30 photography accessories for under £30