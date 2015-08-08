Behind the scenes with Panasonic at Bodiam Castle

Michael Topham visited the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at the National Trust’s Bodiam Castle to get a taste of what people love about LUMIX cameras

This year’s Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow is once again turning out to be a huge success. Shortly after the LUMIX team had set up the stand to show off the company’s latest cameras and lenses early on a Saturday morning, members of the public began piling into the tent to take up the offer of free camera advice and the opportunity to try out a recommended camera to match their interest, budget and ability. Those trying the kit varied from parents with young children to savvy photography enthusiasts thinking of making the switch from DSLR to mirrorless. AP was in attendance, joining in with the free-to-attend photo walks held by professional photographer and LUMIX ambassador Esther Ling, and chatting to the users as they scoured the grounds to get a feel of what they enjoyed about the experience. Below, we’ve assembled a selection of shots taken by those who visited, with a few words about the camera they used.



Deborah Warburton

Camera used: Panasonic LUMIX FZ2000

I’m not overly fussed about swapping lenses and like the idea of one camera that does everything. I have quite big hands so I wanted a decent-sized grip, and after getting some good advice I tried the LUMIX FZ2000. I love being able to capture shots at 30fps before extracting the most photogenic frame from a 4K burst to save as a photo. The saved 8MP images will be large enough to print up to A3 size too, so I’ll be able to frame some of my shots for friends and family.

Derrick Cross

Camera used: LUMIX G9 with Leica 12-60mm lens

I had read a lot of positive reviews about the LUMIX G9 and thought it would be foolish of me not to take up the opportunity to see what it’s like to use in a real-world shooting environment. The button layout and handling impressed me, and as a DSLR user I love the fact it has a top-plate display. I’m not usually one for using creative-effect filters, but thought I’d give them a try. I was pleased with the result of the dynamic monochrome mode, which enhances contrast to give mono shots more punch and impact.

James King

Camera used: Panasonic LUMIX G9 with Leica 12-60mm lens

I recently bought a LUMIX G9 and as I was on holiday in the area, I visited the roadshow to ask the LUMIX team a few questions. They answered in great detail and I then joined Esther on her photo walk where I learned a lot about Post Focus and how the G9’s various autofocus modes work. Later, I handled the Panasonic 42.5mm f/1.2 ASPH Leica DG Nocticron OIS, which I’m tempted to add to my lens collection very soon.





George Hall

Camera used: Panasonic LUMIX GH5 with Leica 12-60mm lens

I already own a mirrorless camera, albeit a fairly cheap one. I wanted to see what, if anything, I’d get from a more sophisticated model. It took a bit of time to get used to the GH5 as it’s larger than what I’m used to, but what I fell in love with was its superb 3.2in vari-angle touchscreen. I’m not particularly tall, so being able to tilt it and hold it above my head while still clearly seeing what I was shooting was a great benefit. I downloaded the LUMIX image app too and liked the way I could send shots across to my smartphone in seconds.



Paula Roberts

Camera used: Panasonic LUMIX FZ330

The team recommended the LUMIX FZ330 to me, which falls within what I’m prepared to spend on a new camera to photograph my children growing up. I kept things simple by shooting in iA mode, but liked the 24x optical zoom, manual control and fast 12fps continuous shooting options that it offers. It’s a camera I can see myself learning with, to become more than just a snapshot photographer.



Tom Curtis

Camera used: Panasonic LUMIX TZ200

I gave the TZ200 a go, thinking that it might be a good option for an upcoming holiday to America where I don’t really want to lug my heavy DSLR around. I’ve been tempted by the TZ100, but having now tried it side-by-side, the TZ200 with its extra zoom reach and higher resolution electronic viewfinder gets my vote. I’m thrilled to have been given the chance to try it for free before buying it. I’m convinced that it’s the right pocket compact for our trip – all I need to do now is persuade my wife and hope she agrees to the idea.



Esther Ling’s top tips

Esther Ling is a professional photographer and LUMIX Ambassador whose main passions are social, documentary, food and travel photography. Her camera of choice is the Panasonic LUMIX G9. Here, she shares her tips for those who are new to the range

1) If you’re learning, don’t try to run before you can walk. Cut your learning down to manageable, bite-size chunks. Digital is a fantastic learning tool, as you have a visual reference and all the shooting information is recorded for you to look back on.

2) If you’re having issues with camera shake, you’re more than likely not stable enough on your feet or giving the camera the right support. You need to keep your feet at hip distance, one behind the other, and your elbows in as close to your body as possible, supporting the camera underneath.

3) Really train yourself to ‘see’ before you press the shutter. Many people machine gun the shutter and think ‘there must be one good one in there.’ Notice the detail then you won’t have to edit out that lamp post coming out of someone’s head later!

Dates for your diary

The Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow, in partnership with the National Trust, will continue to tour various scenic locations this year (see below), and AP will be featuring articles with tips and techniques for capturing them

Mount Stewart, Northern Ireland, 18/19 August

Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland, 1/2 September

Dunham Massey, Cheshire, 8/9 September.