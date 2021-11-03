Barbara Farkas: highlighting environmental issues through self-portraiture November 3, 2021

We share the images from Barbara Farkas’s series ‘Faces’, awarded third place in the Faces themed EISA Maestro 2021 photo contest

In addition to its awards for best photographic products of the year, which AP featured in our 4 September issue, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) runs its own pan-European photography competition open to both amateur and semi-professional photographers, EISA Maestro.

The annual contest revolves around a different theme each year and this year’s theme was Faces. The winning portfolios from each of the 16 participating EISA countries were judged together in June and the top three winners of the International contest have now been decided.

This year’s overall winner was Willem Kuijpers from the Netherlands, who took home €1,500 and the EISA Maestro 2021 Gold Trophy. Pauline Petit from France was second and wins €1,000 euros and a trophy, while third-placed Barbara Farkas from Hungary won 750 euros and a trophy.

The EISA Public’s Choice was Pauline Petit from France, winning €1,000 euros. All three also have their portfolios featured in each of the 16 EISA photography magazines in Europe, including Amateur Photographer magazine. We published the overall winner in September issue and the runner-up in October. Finally, we share Barbara’s images below:

Barbara Farkas, Hungary

Barbara says, “I am currently a student of photography at the Faculty of Arts of the University of Kaposvár in Hungary. I discovered photography at the age of 14, when I chose this subject for my high school studies.

In my series, ‘Faces’, I have explored the main, and perhaps the most serious, global environmental crises. I have chosen self-portraits as the basis for my images, highlighting the fact that we can take action ourselves to address these problems.

My images draw attention to large-scale forest fires, global warming, oil pollution, air pollution, ozone depletion and waste pollution.”

