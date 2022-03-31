Advertisement

Bags of style: Billingham unveils Eventer MKII

March 31, 2022

Premium British camera bag maker Billingham has announced the Eventer MKII, a large shoulder bag that’ll hold a DSLR or mirrorless camera with 4 or 5 lenses, along with a 14in laptop. Like all of Billingham’s bags, it’s made from three-layer cotton or nylon canvas that incorporates a ‘Stormblock’ butyl rubber layer for effective waterproofing, and a soft inner lining. This is complemented by top-grain leather trim and solid brass fixings.

Billingham Eventer MK II in khaki canvas / tan leather, back view

The back of the Billingham Eventer MKII now has a trolley strap

As its name suggests, this is an update to the older Eventer design, with a number of improvements. To aid handling, the top handle has been refined and a trolley strap has been added to the rear, allowing the bag to be slipped over than handle of a rolling suitcase. All the zips are now waterproof, and the removable camera insert has thicker padding in the base, providing additional protection for your valuable kit.

Billingham Eventer MKII removable padded insert

Billingham’s Eventer MKII has a removable padded insert to protect your camera kit

Compared to the similar-sized Billingham Hadley One, the Eventer MKII is a more premium offering. Its main compartment includes a zip opening, which is more secure than the Hadley’s simple lid. The Eventer MKII also boasts a tough leather base and comes with a wide shoulder pad for extra comfort. External dimensions are 40 x 35 x 18cm, and the bag weighs in at 1.83kg.

Billingham Eventer MK II in navy canvas / chocolate leather

The Billingham Eventer MKII will be available in five colour combinations, including navy canvas / chocolate leather

The Billingham Eventer Mk II will be available in a choice of five colour combinations:

  • Khaki Canvas / Tan Leather
  • Navy Canvas / Chocolate Leather
  • Sage FibreNyte / Chocolate Leather
  • Black FibreNyte / Black Leather
  • Khaki FibreNyte / Chocolate Leather

It’s available to buy now from Billingham’s website at billingham.co.uk and selected retailers, for £560.

