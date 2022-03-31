Bags of style: Billingham unveils Eventer MKII March 31, 2022

Premium British camera bag maker Billingham has announced the Eventer MKII, a large shoulder bag that’ll hold a DSLR or mirrorless camera with 4 or 5 lenses, along with a 14in laptop. Like all of Billingham’s bags, it’s made from three-layer cotton or nylon canvas that incorporates a ‘Stormblock’ butyl rubber layer for effective waterproofing, and a soft inner lining. This is complemented by top-grain leather trim and solid brass fixings.

As its name suggests, this is an update to the older Eventer design, with a number of improvements. To aid handling, the top handle has been refined and a trolley strap has been added to the rear, allowing the bag to be slipped over than handle of a rolling suitcase. All the zips are now waterproof, and the removable camera insert has thicker padding in the base, providing additional protection for your valuable kit.

Compared to the similar-sized Billingham Hadley One, the Eventer MKII is a more premium offering. Its main compartment includes a zip opening, which is more secure than the Hadley’s simple lid. The Eventer MKII also boasts a tough leather base and comes with a wide shoulder pad for extra comfort. External dimensions are 40 x 35 x 18cm, and the bag weighs in at 1.83kg.

The Billingham Eventer Mk II will be available in a choice of five colour combinations:

Khaki Canvas / Tan Leather

Navy Canvas / Chocolate Leather

Sage FibreNyte / Chocolate Leather

Black FibreNyte / Black Leather

Khaki FibreNyte / Chocolate Leather

It’s available to buy now from Billingham’s website at billingham.co.uk and selected retailers, for £560.

Read our review of the smaller version of this bag, the Billingham Mini Eventer