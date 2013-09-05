Axed Pulitzer photographer stars in London show

Photographs by a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, who was among dozens of photographers to be sensationally laid off at a US newspaper, are to be exhibited in London from Saturday.

Picture credit: John H White

John H White was among 28 Chicago Sun-Times photography staff left stunned when the paper reportedly axed its entire full-time photography team – prompting an angry reaction from fellow photographers.

White, a staff photographer at the Chicago Sun-Times for 35 years, fell victim to the newspaper’s move towards online video – captured, not by photographers, but by reporters with iPhones.

White, who is hailed as a photojournalism icon, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1982.

A spokesperson for the Daniel Blau gallery in London, where White’s images will go on display from 7 September, said: ‘The controversial dissolution of the Sun-Times photography department earlier this year stirred up much debate regarding the significance of photojournalism.

‘We are therefore particularly pleased to present this exhibition of works by one of the world’s most influential photojournalists, as a testament to the enduring importance of this occupation.’

The London exhibition will focus on images depicting life for families in Chicago housing projects during the 1980s.

The show, called Chicago, will run until 5 October.