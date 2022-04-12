Arts club row over Prince Andrew charity auction photograph April 12, 2022

A black and white photographic portrait of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, that was included in a charity auction at the Chelsea Arts Club in London has been torn down from a wall by a female member and not returned.

One member of the Chelsea Arts Club told the Daily Mail‘s diary editor Richard Eden, ‘It’s caused a dreadful ruckus. It’s a wonderful portrait, but always seemed an odd lot for a charity auction. Lots of us thought that it shouldn’t have been included. It looks like the woman who took it was offended by its inclusion.’

The black-and-white portrait, shot by the celebrity portrait photographer and Chelsea Arts Club member John Stoddart in 2000, shows Prince Andrew wearing a black turtleneck sweater and looking directly at the camera.

It was included in the charity exhibition titled If I Ruled The World and had apparently fetched £210 from the anonymous winning bidder.

The portrait row is just the latest indignity suffered by Prince Andrew, who was once an honoured guest at the country’s most rarefied clubs.

Now, in the wake of his multi-million dollar payment to settle a civil sex case in the US, it seems even a photographic image of him is capable of causing outrage.

Exclusive club

The exclusive private members Chelsea Arts Club holds an annual charity auction and has been frequented by many famous faces, from Bake Off judge and chef Dame Prue Leith to Hollywood movie star Harrison Ford.

The Chelsea Arts Club was originally founded by a group of artists, including painter James Whistler, in 1890 and operates under a series of rigorous rules, with the use of mobile phones or computers not permitted and photography ‘strictly forbidden’.

Amateur Photographer has contacted the photographer John Stoddart for his reaction to the story but he has yet to comment on the situation.

To find out more about John Stoddart’s work go to the John Stoddart Photography website.

Related articles:

Unseen Dorothy Wilding portrait of The Queen released

Inside story: the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday portraits

Duchess of Cambridge portraits to go on show