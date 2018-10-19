Army photographers of the year named

The last big competition story of the week is the announcement of the Army Photographic Competition 2018 winners.

The top prize goes to army photographer Cpl Tom Evans. As well as his stunning shot of a chopper hovering above a soldier, he produced a professional portfolio of images portraying military life over 12 months. This year’s competition attracted 1,500 entries, and is open to all army personnel who takes images of soldiers at work or play. Civilians can also enter smartphone images. Learn more about the winners and next year’s competition here.