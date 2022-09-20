AP’s BEST IN SHOW Awards for The Photography Show 2022 September 20, 2022

In partnership with ASUS.

We’ve been reporting live from The Photography Show 2022 and here are Amateur Photographer’s Best In Show 2022 Awards! These are products that stand out and bring something new and exciting to the market. We’ve included cameras, lenses, accessories, computers and more – basically anything that’s got us excited about the future of image-making.

AP’s BEST IN SHOW Awards: the list

Alfie Tych / Tych+

Hasselblad X2D 200C

Fujifilm X-H2

Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD

Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8

Sigma 20mm F1.4 DG DN Art

ASUS Zenbook PRO DUO 14 OLED

Bronine multi-brand battery charger

Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 FE II

Elinchrom FIVE

Best in show: Alfie Tych / Tych+

Film photography has been enjoying a renaissance, but with prices soaring, it’s tough to go analogue. We love this creative solution by Alfie, which is now funding on Kickstarter. Essentially, it’s a ‘half-frame’ film camera, which splits a traditional frame of 35mm film into two. This transforms a roll of 36 shots into one with at least 72! The Alfie Tych has already hit its crowdfunder goal, though you can still donate to secure one for yourself. For more ways to save on film, check out our guide to film photography on a budget.

Best in show: Hasselblad X2D 100C

We got up close and personal with the Hasselblad X2D 100C, a camera that brings medium format bang up to date. Pairing a 100MP sensor with a fast processor and an agile body, it makes large-sensor photography more accessible than it ever has been. Check out our recently published full Hasselblad X2D 100C review to learn more about why we love this magnificent camera.

Best in show: Fujifilm X-H2

Fujifilm understands, arguably better than any other manufacturer, the strengths of APS-C format. Case in point, the Fujifilm X-H2. This wondrous new camera is a high-resolution complement to the X-H2S speedster introduced earlier this year – but the real stroke of genius is that it comes with a lower price tag. The secret behind this is due to the sensor design, which you can read all about in our Technical Editor Andy Westlake’s explainer of what the X-H2 means for the future. Rather than making cameras that try to do everything, Fujifilm is sensibly crafting specialised tools, and the X-H2 is an excellent example.

Best in show: Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD

Tamron specialises in giving photographers something they can’t get from their camera’s manufacturer. Its new 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens for Sony E-mount is an all-in-one zoom that gives a wider range than the more traditional 100-400mm, without an increase in physical size. It’s quite a feat of engineering, and we’re deeply impressed.

Best in show: Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8

Nikon used the show to take the wraps off this brand new lens, and all indications are that it’s going to be something exemplary. A fast lens in a useful wide/standard focal range, it’s

Best in show: Sigma 20mm F1.4 DG DN Art

We got up close and personal with Sigma’s new 20mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens at The Photography Show 2022. Designed to fit Sony FE-mount and L-mount cameras, it’s an ideal lens for landscape shooters – we couldn’t help marvelling over how light it is compared to an equivalent DSLR lens.

Best in show: ASUS Zenbook PRO DUO 14 OLED

Many manufacturers have tried out dual-screen laptops, but ASUS are arguably the first ones we’ve seen to really make it work. The ASUS Zenbook PRO DUO 14 OLED is a revelation for photo and video editing, putting a huge amount of power at your fingertips.

Best in show: Bronine multi-brand battery charger

We always love gadgets and accessories that can make photographers’ lives easier. This clever charger from Bronine immediately caught our attention, with its capacity to charge up all sorts of different camera batteries simultaneously. If you’re a chronic device swapper, or someone who likes to try out lots of different kit from different makers, this is a must-get.

Best in show: Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

We appreciated a chance to get hands-on with the new Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM. When used with a compatible EOS R body, it can support an incredible 7 stops of stabilisation. Also, while it has been developed for full-frame cameras, its size, price and balance means it’ll also be a good fit for the APS-C EOS R7 and EOS R10, with an equivalent focal range of 24-48mm.

Best in show: Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 FE II

You won’t believe how light the Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 FE II is until you actually get your hands on it. Designed for Sony E-mount cameras, full-frame and APS-C, it’s a portrait lens that incorporates two of Samyang’s recent innovations: the Focus Hold button and Custom Switch.

Best in show: Elinchrom FIVE

Finally, this battery-powered monolight turned heads when it made its debut at the show. The Elinchrom FIVE is a flash head powered by a 522 W/s battery, with a Bi-colour 27W LED for photo and video. It’s light enough to use on most stands, and will give you up t0 450 full power flashes on a single charge.

