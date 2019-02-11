AP’s 2019 awards – a huge success

Top products of the year named, plus awards for lifetime's achievement, great customer service and more

AP has just held its annual awards amidst the glittering surroundings of the Bvlgari Hotel in Knightsbridge, London, with the Nikon Z6 full-frame mirrorless camera named overall product of the year (it was also won the best enthusiast camera category). Meanwhile, veteran portrait and documentary photographer Marilyn Stafford was recognised for her lifetime’s achievement, while top photojournalist Adam Ferguson received the Power of Photography Award for his images of girls and women abducted by Boko Haram in Nigeria. Independent Nikon dealer, Grays of Westminster, was voted overall best for customer service.

This year’s Chris Cheesman Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Photographic Industry went to Adrian Clarke, Managing Director of Fujifilm’s European Electronic Imaging business. This award is named after AP’s former news editor, Chris Cheesman, who passed away in 2016. See the full list of winners in our issue onsale now – why not subscribe to save money and be sure of your issue each week?