AP regular kicks off July/August workshops

Former British Press Photographer of the Year, Edmond Terakopian, is offering lots of creative inspiration during the late summer months



Award-winning documentary photographer and regular AP contributor, Edmond Terakopian (above), is running a series of wide-ranging photographing workshops and talks during July and August. Edmond has been named the British Press Awards Photographer of the Year and has won third place in the Spot News category of the prestigious World Press Photo contest.

The events are being run in collaboration with OPEN Ealing, an arts organisation in west London. First up is a talk and photo presentation based on Edmond’s storied career, which stretches back over 30 years. It also includes a section on how he has been documenting the lockdown, followed by a Q&A. The event takes place on Friday July 10th, and can be attended by 20 people, or 200 people online. Full details here.

Edmond is then running a series of eight workshops, which cover a varied range of topics. Places are limited to 10 students each.

* Photography: a marriage of the technical and the artistic: Sunday 12 July

* Daily life and street photography: Saturday 18 July

* Travel and landscape photography: Sunday July 19

* Image editing and processing: Saturday 25 July

* iPhoneography: photography with smartphones: Sunday 26 July

* Photojournalism: Saturday 1 August

* Shooting video with mirrorless cameras and DSLRs: Sunday 2 August

* Still Life: Saturday 8 August

All of these can be booked here and are well worth attending if you are within striking distance of Ealing. Full details are on Edmond’s blog