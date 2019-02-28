AP at CP+ camera show in Japan

Deputy Editor Geoff Harris reports from this key camera show on the makers' home turf

CP+ is the most important photography trade show in Japan, so all the big makers were there in force. The event is based in the massive port city of Yokohama, so compared to Photokina or The Photography Show, it’s a hop, skip and a jump from a lot of their key factories and R and D centres.

The annual show, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is a mere youngster compared to Photokina, but it still offers a great chance for hands on with the very latest cameras. Watch out for regular updates from Deputy Editor Geoff Harris, who is at the show for its duration.