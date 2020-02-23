AP Awards 2020: Sony A7R IV wins Product of the Year

The Sony A7R IV was named the best photographic product of last year in a glittering ceremony in London

AP’s annual awards took place on Friday night at the Bulgari Hotel Ballroom, in London’s Knightsbridge. Senior representatives from all the major brands and retailers saw the Sony A7R IV scoop Product of the Year at the event, held in the venue’s stunning ballroom, hosted by AP Editor Nigel Atherton and comedian Mark Dolan. Sony also scooped the Compact Camera of the Year award for its impressive RX100 VII.

Other big winners included Fujifilm who took home three awards, including Enthusiast Camera of the Year for the X-T30 and Innovation of the Year for the GFX100. See below for the full list of award winners.

MPB and Hireacamera.com were among the retail and service companies winning a Good Service Award for the first time, while Grays of Westminster retained its Platinum Award crown for receiving the most votes from its customers.

The newly crowned Amateur Photographer of the Year winner Caron Steele was the first to collect her award, which was presented by Sigma Imaging UK MD Paul Reynolds.

AP’s new Unsung Hero Award was won by Simon Wiffen, for his photographic portrait project in aid of Cystic Fibrosis, while Graeme Chesters was presented with the inaugural MPB Rising Star Bursary, worth £5000, for his planned project to document climate change in Svalbard, one of the northernmost communities in the world.

AP’s Power of Photography Award was won by Photographers Against Wildlife Crime for their work in bringing photographers together to fight to bring to end the illegal trade in endangered wildlife products. The award was collected by Britta Jaschinski and ex AP Editor Keith Wilson, who received a standing ovation.

Tom Stoddart, who this year celebrates 50 years as a photojournalist, was given the second standing ovation of the evening when he picked up the Exceptional Achievement Award.

The final award of the evening was the Chris Cheesman Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Photographic Industry and was given to Jeremy Gilbert who retires as Nikon UK’s Marketing manager after 33 years with the company, to rapturous applause – and a third standing ovation – from the audience.

List of Product Award Winners

Accessory of the Year(x3)

Datacolor SpyderX

Fujifilm Instax mini Link

Vanguard VEO Select 49

Shortlisted: Billingham Hadley Pro 2020, Manfrotto BeFree GT XPRO Carbon, Rode Wireless GO, Vallerret Markhof Pro 2.0

Smartphone Camera of the Year

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Shortlisted: Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4, Huawei P30 Pro

Compact Camera of the Year

Sony RX100 VII

Shortlisted: Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II, Ricoh GR III

Consumer Camera of the Year

Canon EOS 250D

Shortlisted: Nikon D3500

Enthusiast Camera of the Year

Fujifilm X-T30

Shortlisted: Nikon Z 50, Panasonic Lumix G90

Premium Camera of the Year

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III

Shortlisted: Canon EOS 90D, Sony Alpha 6600

Professional Camera of the Year

Sony Alpha 7R IV

Shortlisted: Fujifilm GFX100, Panasonic Lumix S1R

Wideangle Prime Lens of the Year

Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

Shortlisted: Fujifilm XF 16mm F2.8 R WR, Sony FE 35mm F1.8

Standard Prime Lens of the Year

Zeiss Batis 2/40 CF

Shortlisted: Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE, Sigma 40mm F1.4 DG HSM Art

Telephoto Prime Lens of the Year

Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Shortlisted: Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm F1.8 S, Sony FE 135mm F1.8 GM

Wideangle Zoom Lens of the Year

Tamron 17-28mm F2.8 Di III RXD

Shortlisted: Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm F4 S, Tokina opera 16-28mm F2.8 FF

Standard Zoom Lens of the Year

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

Shortlisted: Olympus 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3

Telephoto Zoom Lens of the Year

Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM

Shortlisted: Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports

Innovation of the Year

Fujifilm GFX100

Shortlisted: Epson FastFoto FF-680W, Nikon AF-S Nikkor 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR

Product of the Year

Sony Alpha 7R IV

Good Service Award winners

CameraWorld

Cambrian Photo Video

Clifton Cameras

Ffordes Photographic

Hireacamera

London Camera Exchange

MPB

Mr Cad

Park Cameras

SRB Photographic

Wex Photo Video

Platinum Award: Grays of Westminster

Other Award winners

MPB Rising Star Bursary

Graeme Chesters

Unsung Hero Award (in association with Ripe Insurance)

Simon Wiffen

Power of Photography Award

Photographers Against Wildlife Crime (Keith Wilson and Britta Jaschinski)

Exceptional Achievement in Photography

Tom Stoddart

Amateur Photographer of the Year (Sponsored by Sigma Imaging)

Caron Steele

Chris Cheeman Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Photographic Industry

Jeremy Gilbert, Marketing Manager, Nikon UK