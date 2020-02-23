AP Awards 2020: Sony A7R IV wins Product of the Year

The Sony A7R IV was named the best photographic product of last year in a glittering ceremony in London
AP’s annual awards took place on Friday night at the Bulgari Hotel Ballroom, in London’s Knightsbridge. Senior representatives from all the major brands and retailers saw the Sony A7R IV scoop Product of the Year at the event, held in the venue’s stunning ballroom, hosted by AP Editor Nigel Atherton and comedian Mark Dolan. Sony also scooped the Compact Camera of the Year award for its impressive RX100 VII.
Other big winners included Fujifilm who took home three awards, including Enthusiast Camera of the Year for the X-T30 and Innovation of the Year for the GFX100. See below for the full list of award winners.
MPB and Hireacamera.com were among the retail and service companies winning a Good Service Award for the first time, while Grays of Westminster retained its Platinum Award crown for receiving the most votes from its customers.
The newly crowned Amateur Photographer of the Year winner Caron Steele was the first to collect her award, which was presented by Sigma Imaging UK MD Paul Reynolds.
AP’s new Unsung Hero Award was won by Simon Wiffen, for his photographic portrait project in aid of Cystic Fibrosis, while Graeme Chesters was presented with the inaugural MPB Rising Star Bursary, worth £5000, for his planned project to document climate change in Svalbard, one of the northernmost communities in the world.
AP’s Power of Photography Award was won by Photographers Against Wildlife Crime for their work in bringing photographers together to fight to bring to end the illegal trade in endangered wildlife products. The award was collected by Britta Jaschinski and ex AP Editor Keith Wilson, who received a standing ovation.
Tom Stoddart, who this year celebrates 50 years as a photojournalist, was given the second standing ovation of the evening when he picked up the Exceptional Achievement Award.
The final award of the evening was the Chris Cheesman Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Photographic Industry and was given to Jeremy Gilbert who retires as Nikon UK’s Marketing manager after 33 years with the company, to rapturous applause – and a third standing ovation – from the audience.
See the full gallery of images from the AP Awards 2020 here
List of Product Award Winners
Accessory of the Year(x3)
Datacolor SpyderX
Fujifilm Instax mini Link
Vanguard VEO Select 49
Shortlisted: Billingham Hadley Pro 2020, Manfrotto BeFree GT XPRO Carbon, Rode Wireless GO, Vallerret Markhof Pro 2.0
Smartphone Camera of the Year
Samsung Galaxy Note10+
Shortlisted: Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4, Huawei P30 Pro
Compact Camera of the Year
Sony RX100 VII
Shortlisted: Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II, Ricoh GR III
Consumer Camera of the Year
Canon EOS 250D
Shortlisted: Nikon D3500
Enthusiast Camera of the Year
Fujifilm X-T30
Shortlisted: Nikon Z 50, Panasonic Lumix G90
Premium Camera of the Year
Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III
Shortlisted: Canon EOS 90D, Sony Alpha 6600
Professional Camera of the Year
Sony Alpha 7R IV
Shortlisted: Fujifilm GFX100, Panasonic Lumix S1R
Wideangle Prime Lens of the Year
Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art
Shortlisted: Fujifilm XF 16mm F2.8 R WR, Sony FE 35mm F1.8
Standard Prime Lens of the Year
Zeiss Batis 2/40 CF
Shortlisted: Samyang AF 45mm F1.8 FE, Sigma 40mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
Telephoto Prime Lens of the Year
Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary
Shortlisted: Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm F1.8 S, Sony FE 135mm F1.8 GM
Wideangle Zoom Lens of the Year
Tamron 17-28mm F2.8 Di III RXD
Shortlisted: Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm F4 S, Tokina opera 16-28mm F2.8 FF
Standard Zoom Lens of the Year
Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S
Shortlisted: Olympus 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3
Telephoto Zoom Lens of the Year
Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM
Shortlisted: Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports
Innovation of the Year
Fujifilm GFX100
Shortlisted: Epson FastFoto FF-680W, Nikon AF-S Nikkor 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR
Product of the Year
Sony Alpha 7R IV
Good Service Award winners
CameraWorld
Cambrian Photo Video
Clifton Cameras
Ffordes Photographic
Hireacamera
London Camera Exchange
MPB
Mr Cad
Park Cameras
SRB Photographic
Wex Photo Video
Platinum Award: Grays of Westminster
Other Award winners
MPB Rising Star Bursary
Graeme Chesters
Unsung Hero Award (in association with Ripe Insurance)
Simon Wiffen
Power of Photography Award
Photographers Against Wildlife Crime (Keith Wilson and Britta Jaschinski)
Exceptional Achievement in Photography
Tom Stoddart
Amateur Photographer of the Year (Sponsored by Sigma Imaging)
Caron Steele
Chris Cheeman Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Photographic Industry
Jeremy Gilbert, Marketing Manager, Nikon UK
See the full gallery of images from the AP Awards 2020 here