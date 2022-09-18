Amazing film cameras at The Photography Show 2022 September 18, 2022

We’re reporting live from The Photography Show 2022, and of course, there are all the main brands, with the latest and greatest kit, but there are also old, vintage, classic, weird, wonderful, and amazing products as well, both new and old. So here’s our roundup of some of the amazing film cameras we’ve seen at The Photography Show 2022.

Amazing film cameras at TPS 2022

Starting with Flints Auctions impressive range of cameras:

Alfie – An amazing new half-frame 35mm film camera:

The Alfie TYCH is a brand-new half-frame film camera designed to give photographers a premium, high-quality camera that they can use, with different lens options built-in. You can get up to 72 shots from a roll of film, and the Kickstarter has been launched at The Photography Show 2022.

Pentax K1000 and other vintage and classic cameras:

In the analogue section, there are a number of 35mm film cameras, including the brand new Alfie TYCH (above), but also reconditioned and second-hand film compacts and SLRs from Olympus, Pentax, Canon, Nikon, Minolta, and others.

Gold Nikon FA and others

This is just one of the unique and amazing cameras on display from Nikon

The Disabled Photographers’ Society

Analogue Wonderland – Dubble Film camera

CameraRescue – Rollei AFM35 film camera

Camerarescue.org have been running since 2017, and are setup to rescue film cameras, so if you have any old film cameras you want to pass on to future generations, then get in touch with them. They also have a store at kamerastore.com, that helps fund the project.

CameraWorld – Used cameras on display

And more amazing film cameras including Solarcan…

The Solarcan is designed for long exposure photography, and new to the market is the Solarcan Puck, a smaller, reusable cameras, available for pre-order from the Solarcan website.

One more thing…

