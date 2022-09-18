Advertisement

Amazing film cameras at The Photography Show 2022

September 18, 2022

We’re reporting live from The Photography Show 2022, and of course, there are all the main brands, with the latest and greatest kit, but there are also old, vintage, classic, weird, wonderful, and amazing products as well, both new and old. So here’s our roundup of some of the amazing film cameras we’ve seen at The Photography Show 2022.

Starting with Flints Auctions impressive range of cameras:

Alpa medium format camera - as shown by Flints Auctions at TPS 2022

ALPA medium format camera – as shown by Flints Auctions at TPS 2022, Photo: Joshua Waller

The gold Hasselblad 503cx, as shown by Flints Auctions at TPS 2022

The gold Hasselblad 503cx, as shown by Flints Auctions at TPS 2022, Photo: Joshua Waller

Canon 7s shown at TPS 2022, with 50mm f/0.95 lens

Canon 7s shown at TPS 2022, with 50mm f/0.95 lens, Photo: Joshua Waller

You can find more information on these cameras on the Flintsauctions website.

Alfie – An amazing new half-frame 35mm film camera:

Alfie Camera - launched at The Photography Show - a half-frame camera that gives 72 images. Photo: Joshua Waller

Alfie TYCH Camera – launched at The Photography Show – a half-frame camera that gives 72 images. Photo: Joshua Waller

The Alfie TYCH is a brand-new half-frame film camera designed to give photographers a premium, high-quality camera that they can use, with different lens options built-in. You can get up to 72 shots from a roll of film, and the Kickstarter has been launched at The Photography Show 2022.

See more pictures in of the Alfie TYCH here.

Pentax K1000 and other vintage and classic cameras:

In the analogue section, there are a number of 35mm film cameras, including the brand new Alfie TYCH (above), but also reconditioned and second-hand film compacts and SLRs from Olympus, Pentax, Canon, Nikon, Minolta, and others.

Vintage Camera Hut sell reconditioned, and reskinned 35mm film cameras, including this smart looking Pentax K1000

Vintage Camera Hut sell reconditioned, and reskinned 35mm film cameras, including this smart looking Pentax K1000, Photo: Joshua Waller

A range of classic 35mm film cameras are on sale, including the Olympus MJI I, and MJI II

A range of classic 35mm film cameras are on sale from ImagePlayground (Instagram), including the Olympus MJI I, and MJI II, plus Contax, Kyocera and Ricoh. Photo: Joshua Waller

Gold Nikon FA and others

The gold Nikon FA at The Photography Show 2022

The gold Nikon FA at The Photography Show 2022

This is just one of the unique and amazing cameras on display from Nikon

The Nikon FM2 cut open so you can see what's inside this classic 35mm film SLR

The Nikon FM2 cut open so you can see what’s inside this classic 35mm film SLR, Photo: Joshua Waller

The Disabled Photographers’ Society

This unique vintage film camera is (or was) available from the Disabled Photographers' Society at The Photography Show 2022, Photo: Joshua Waller

This unique vintage film camera is (or was) available from the Disabled Photographers’ Society at The Photography Show 2022, Photo: Joshua Waller

Photavit camera with Roeschlei Luxar 38mm f/2.9 lens, at the Disabled Photographers' Society stand at TPS 2022

Photavit camera with Roeschlein Luxar 38mm f/2.9 lens, at the Disabled Photographers’ Society stand at TPS 2022, Photo: Joshua Waller

Analogue Wonderland – Dubble Film camera

Dubble film, 32mm film camera, from Analogue Wonderland at TPS 2022, Photo: Joshua Waller

Dubble film, 32mm film camera, from Analogue Wonderland at TPS 2022, Photo: Joshua Waller

CameraRescue – Rollei AFM35 film camera

Rollei AFM35 - film camera from camera rescue, at TPS 2022

Rollei AFM35 – film camera from camera rescue, at TPS 2022, Photo: Joshua Waller

Camerarescue.org have been running since 2017, and are setup to rescue film cameras, so if you have any old film cameras you want to pass on to future generations, then get in touch with them. They also have a store at kamerastore.com, that helps fund the project.

Find out more on them in our feature on Camera Rescue

CameraWorld – Used cameras on display

The Fujifilm GX617 Professional with 90mm lens, on sale at The Photography Show 2022, at CameraWorld, Photo: Joshua Waller

The Fujifilm GX617 Professional with 90mm lens, on sale at The Photography Show 2022, at CameraWorld, yours for just £3699. Photo: Joshua Waller

And more amazing film cameras including Solarcan

The SolarCan - designed for long exposure photography

The SolarCan – designed for long exposure photography, Photo: Joshua Waller

Solarcan Puck

Solarcan Puck

The Solarcan is designed for long exposure photography, and new to the market is the Solarcan Puck, a smaller, reusable cameras, available for pre-order from the Solarcan website.

One more thing…

A Giant "Pentax" K1000 was on display at The Photography Show 2022

A giant “Pentax” K1000 was on display at The Photography Show 2022

See more content on The Photography Show 2022.

