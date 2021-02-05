Amateur Photographer of the Year (APOY) 2021 has launched! February 5, 2021

We are pleased to announce the launch of Amateur Photographer of the Year 2021 (APOY). Now running for almost 40 years, APOY was the first contest of its kind and – we believe – the best. Our first round, which opens today, is Black and White.

With its varied categories, there should be a round for you, no matter what you like to shoot. You might choose to enter just one category or enter them all with the aim of taking home the main prize and, of course, the title of Amateur Photographer of the Year 2021.

The competition is open to all amateur photographers* and we have again teamed up with Photocrowd, who will be hosting the competition on a simple and intuitive platform.

Not only will your work be seen by a panel of experienced judges, but it’s also a brilliant way of getting your photos in front of a wider audience.

Providing an amazing £11,000 worth of prizes this year is MPB, the online platform for used photography kit.

The winner of each round will receive a £500 voucher for gear from MPB, and we have second and third-placed prizes of £100 and £50 vouchers respectively. The overall winner will receive a voucher for £1,000.

Plus, this year, we have two new categories. Under-21s can enter the Young Amateur Photographer of the Year, with each category winner receiving a £250 voucher for MPB, and the overall winner being awarded a £500 voucher.

Also new is a camera club category, where you can accumulate points for your society. The most successful club will receive a voucher for £500.

*For the purposes of this competition, an amateur photographer is defined as someone who earns 10% or less of their income from photography or photographic services.

About MPB

MPB is the world’s largest online platform to buy, sell and trade used photography and videography equipment. MPB is a destination for everyone, whether you’ve just discovered your passion for visual storytelling or you’re already a pro.

The company is committed to making kit more accessible and affordable, and helping to visualise a more sustainable future. It recirculates more than 300,000 items of used kit every year, extending the life and creative potential of photo and video kit for visual storytellers around the world.

With headquarters in the creative communities of Brighton, Brooklyn and Berlin, the MPB team includes trained camera experts, seasoned photographers and videographers who bring their passion to work daily to deliver outstanding service.

Every piece of kit is inspected carefully by MPB’s product specialists and also comes with a six-month warranty to give its customers peace of mind that buying used doesn’t mean sacrificing on quality or on reliability.