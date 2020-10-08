Adobe updates Photoshop Elements – now includes sky replacement October 8, 2020

Adobe has announced the latest updates to its Photoshop Elements image editor and the video-centric Premiere Elements, with Adobe’s AI technology, Adobe Sensei, driving many of the key improvements. These include:

* The ability to add motion to your static images with Moving Photos (above). “You can easily create fun, animated GIFs with 2D and 3D camera motion and then impress your family and friends as they marvel at your skills,” Adobe claims.

* Fine-tuning portrait and group shots with Adjust Face Tilt (above). This is a Sensei-powered feature which helps you ensure that everyone in your photo is looking in the right direction by automatically adjusting the position of a person’s face.

* The ability to make precise video selections with Select Object. This enables you to select a specific object – or area – of your video in Premiere Elements and apply an effect that tracks throughout the video. Adobe is claiming it’s a real time saver.

* Five new Guided Edits to help master key editing tasks.. These include Duotones (above). You can choose from custom preset social sizes, add a gradient, and more.



Perfect Landscapes – another new guided edit (above), this helps you replace skies, remove haze, and erase unwanted objects in your scenic shots. Move, Scale, and Duplicate Objects, meanwhile, makes it easier to select an object and change its position, size, and more.

Photoshop Elements remains a popular image-editing choice for photographers who don’t need the outright raw-processing power of Lightroom or the sometimes mind-boggling complexity and huge range of features you get with Photoshop, The company now faces stronger competition from other rival image-editing programs, however, particular Skylum – which is also a pioneer in applying AI technology, and has long been offering powerful sky-replacement features. You can buy both new Adobe programs separately for £86.56 or as a bundle for £130.36. Full details and purchasing here.

Further reading

Get terrific tones in Photoshop Elements

Fast sky replacement with Skylum Luminar