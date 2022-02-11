Adobe speeds up Premiere Pro editing workflow February 11, 2022

Adobe has announced that its latest version of its Premiere Pro video editing software will ‘dramatically accelerate editorial workflows’, including for music edits and speech to text transcriptions.

The update to Premiere Pro (version 22.2) includes a new ‘Remix’ tool that uses Adobe’s Sensei (which uses AI and machine learning) that will intelligently re-time music clip to match video content. This removes the need for editors and content creators to fade in and fade out music tracks.

Notably, the updated Premiere Pro package includes support for video footage from the recently announced hybrid stills and video full-frame 8K EOS R5 C camera, which goes on sale in March 2022.

How the Remix tool works

Remix, powered by Adobe Sensei, uses artificial intelligence to analyse the song and generate a new mix that fits the desired duration, whether it’s shorter or longer than the original. Remix works so fast that it is easy to try out different arrangements using sliders in the Essential Sound panel. Until now, video editors could only fade music in and out or had to make precision cuts with the razor editing tool to manually assemble a new musical arrangement – that process could take some hours, but Remix is said to be able to do this ‘in seconds’.

Speech to Text captioning

The Speech to Text in Premiere Pro for captioning videos, has now been made ‘faster and more flexible’. Downloadable language packs allow users to transcribe videos without an internet connection and offer the same exceptional accuracy that users value in the original release of Speech to Text. On Intel Core i9 and Apple M1 computers, transcriptions are said to be three times faster and, typically, two times faster on other current processors. The English language pack is installed automatically with Premiere Pro and all other 12 supported languages can be installed within the application or via Creative Cloud desktop.

Faster exports for 10-bit 420 HEVC Another major time-saver is the fact that editors and creators who are delivering HDR content can now export projects up to 10-times faster on Windows systems with Intel or NVIDIA graphics. Using 10-bit footage includes more colour information, allowing for beautiful HDR imagery, but it does require more processing to encode. Hardware acceleration takes advantage of the GPU to speed up those exports. The latest release of Premiere Pro also ships with GPU acceleration for Linear Wipe and Block Dissolve effects. GPU acceleration means better playback and faster exports when using these effects. To date over 70% of Premiere Pro effects have been GPU-accelerated. For owners of new 2021 MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, Premiere Pro now adjusts to accommodate the notch in the bezel of the display. For more information about the features that are currently in public Beta, visit the What’s New pages for the latest release of Adobe Premiere Pro and the latest version of After Effects.

