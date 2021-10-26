Adobe Lightroom desktop and mobile updated October 26, 2021

Adobe has announced a range of updates for Lightroom desktop and mobile for both Lightroom Creative Cloud and Classic. Plus Adobe are introducing a new Lightroom Academy website for learning new skills as well as improving techniques and editing abilities.

Adobe Lightroom updates includes

Precise selection and masking

Automatically Select Subject and select sky

Recommended presets to match your photo

8 additional pemium preset packs

Community remix (Mac and Windows)

Crop overlays (Mac and Windows)

There are further updates including advanced colour grading, graphical watermark support, auto versions, as well as improved performance in Lightroom Classic and Camera Raw.

Find out what’s new in Lightroom Classic here, and Lightroom CC here.

Lightroom academy (web) launched

Lightroom Acedemy (https://lightroom.adobe.com/academy) is an online resource for photographers designed to help you learn essential photographic concepts and improve image processing skills, regardless of experience or equipment.

Lightroom Academy is entirely free and available to start exploring today! Plus, Adobe will be continuing to update Lightroom Academy with new classes and resources throughout 2022.

Also announced today are a number of updates for Adobe Photoshop, including a new version for web.

Adobe MAX 2021 starts today!

