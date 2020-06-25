Adobe goes ga-ga

Notoriously shy and retiring singer and actor, Lady Gaga, teams up with Adobe to offer a fat prize for artwork inspired by her latest album, using Creative Cloud apps

Flamboyant singer and actor, Lady Gaga, has teamed up with Adobe to give people a chance to win $10,000 (just over £8k) for coming up with the best creations to celebrate her sixth album, Chromatica, using Creative Cloud apps. How you use the tools is up to you – “from self-portraits to abstract representations of the Chromatica state of mind and beyond,” said Adobe.

Inspiration can come from anywhere, but Chromatica is all about inclusivity and celebrating diversity. “My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood,” Lady Gaga said. “I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them.”

“Adobe’s mission has always been to empower people to express themselves creatively. Now more than ever, creativity is being used to speak out against inequality, cope in the midst of a pandemic, and, hopefully, build bridges with one another,” said Ann Lewnes from Adobe. “Who better to join forces with than one of the most creative and compassionate people in the universe, Lady Gaga, to empower our community to build worlds that unite us all.”

As well as trousering $10,000, the overall winner gets a high-quality print of their artwork autographed by Lady G, and a 12-month Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription. Meanwhile, nine second-place winners get a $400 cash prize, a three month All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription and a Gaga poster.

