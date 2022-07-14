ACDSee Free: new free raw file and image viewer announced July 14, 2022

ACDSee has announced ACDSee Free, which is a free Raw file and image viewer to help you to organise your photographs.

ACDSee Free isn’t a photo editor – it’s a photo viewer, which is designed to be a fast way to quickly browse through and organise photos, including Raw photos.

ACDSee Free allows you to do the following:

View Raw camera file formats – with ACDSee Free Raw files can be viewed just the same as other image files, like JPEGs or PNGs.

– with ACDSee Free Raw files can be viewed just the same as other image files, like JPEGs or PNGs. Load thousands of images quickly – ACDSee connects directly to your computer drives to let you search, sort and view your photos instantly.

– ACDSee connects directly to your computer drives to let you search, sort and view your photos instantly. Create slideshows – you can select the image files you want to see and then ACDSee Free will create a slideshow.

– you can select the image files you want to see and then ACDSee Free will create a slideshow. Batch rotate and flip – although not a photo editor, ACDSee can save time when batch processing by rotating and flipping multiple photos at the same time.

– although not a photo editor, ACDSee can save time when batch processing by rotating and flipping multiple photos at the same time. Click and share with SendPix – ACDSee’s SendPix is a free media sharing app that sits within ACDSee Free. It allows you to select and send to share image memories with your family and friends. You can also print single images and generate contact/proof sheets within SendPix.

– ACDSee’s SendPix is a free media sharing app that sits within ACDSee Free. It allows you to select and send to share image memories with your family and friends. You can also print single images and generate contact/proof sheets within SendPix. View file types – within your media collection as well as image files you can view videos, text documents, PDFs and play audio files.

All you do is point the app to the media on whatever drives you want to access and ACDSee Free will pull up the files for you.

Users can search by file name and folder contents, and sort photos by image type, file size, capture date and date modified.

You can watch a short video about ACDSee Free below…

ACDSee Free is available for Windows.

To find out more and download ACDSee Free go to ACDSee Free.

Photo Studio Ultimate trial

If you’re looking for a photo editor to edit and manage your files ACDSee is currently offering a free 30-day trial of ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate.

Photo Studio Ultimate is a digital assets manager, raw editor and layered editor.

To find out more go to ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate.

Related articles

ACDSee Photo Studio Home Plan software trial for 99p

Best Photo Editing Software – Subscription-free!

AP Awards 2022 – Best Software and Accessories of 2022

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.