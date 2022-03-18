Acer launches CFE100 memory cards for 8K video and stills March 18, 2022

Without much fanfare Acer – better known for its PCs and tablets – has launched its CFE100 CFexpress memory cards in Type B card form factor with capacities of 128GB, 265GB and 512GB.

The CFE100 with PCIe Gen3x2 are ‘for camera pros’ and are said to be built to meet the extensive demands of broadcast, cinema and photography.

The cards offer read speeds of up to 1600MB/s and write speeds of up to 1200MB/s (with the 512GB) to help allow you to deliver RAW 8K videos as well as continuous shooting.

The 128GB and 256GB cards offer write speeds of 1000MB/s.

To find out more about cards just read our ultimate guide to memory cards.

Backwards compatibility

Acer has said that the CFE100 memory cards are backwards compatible with select XQD cameras, thus enabling existing devices to offer next-generation performance.

The cameras named by Acer as having backwards compatibility are the Panasonic DC-S1R and DC-S1, the Canon EOS R5, EOS-1D X Mark III, C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III, and the following Nikon models – the Z 6 II, Z 7 II, D6, D5, D500, D850, Z 6 and Z 7.

Operating in harsh environments

Made with industrial-grade NANDs, the CFE100 cards are magnet proof, X-ray proof, UV-guarded, and anti-static to endure tough conditions, to reduce accidental damage and to better ensure file security.

Built to endure even the most strenuous shooting environments, the pro CFexpress card CFE100 cards are said to ‘work faultlessly in operating temperatures from -20℃ to +70℃. Ideal for photographers to shoot in harsh outdoor environments.’

Five-year warranty

Acer says, ‘the CFE100 professional video memory card undergoes extensive testing in our labs to ensure performance, quality, compatibility and reliability. Each card is also backed by a five-year warranty and worry-free customer service.‘

Pricing & availability

The cards start at $130 for the 128GB capacity version, $270 for the 256GB and $460 for 512GB.

They are available to buy now on Amazon.

To find out more go to Acer CFE100 CFexpress card info.

Related articles:

The ultimate guide to memory cards

Lexar Professional Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 Reader review

Raw vs JPEG: which is best for you?