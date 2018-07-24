48Mp smartphone sensor from Sony

A new CMOS smartphone sensor that captures 48 megapixel photos – an industry record – has been announced by Sony.



The sensor is a 1/2-type (8.0 mm diagonal) and uses the Quad Bayer colour filter array. As well as its unprecedented pixel count, the sensor, dubbed the Sony IMX586, is the first in the world to feature a minutely small pixel size of 0.8μm. This enables such a high number of pixels to be squeezed onto the sensor. The IMX586 will go into production in September, with Sony promising it will enable higher-quality phone photos to be taken in low light.