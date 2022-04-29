$40,000 Epson International Pano Awards now open! April 29, 2022

The 13th Epson International Pano Awards for panoramic photography are now open for entries with prizes worth $40,000 (US) up for grabs.

The curator of the Pano Awards contest, David Evans, explained, ‘It’s always a very exciting time when we call for entries to win a US$40,000 prize pool that includes $14,000 in cash and an array of prizes including an Epson SureColor P7070 printer, an Epson SureColor P5070 printer and an Epson EB-1795F ultra-slim projector. You can feel the creative ripples go through the industry.’

Open to amateur & professionals

The competition is open to professional and amateur photographers around the world with early-bird entries open till Monday 27 June 2022.

These awards are a competition that Epson Australia has helped to grow into the world’s largest competition devoted to the craft and art of panoramic photography.

The 2021 competition, despite the many challenges the world faced, surpassed expectations with 5,378 images submitted by 1,245 photographers from 97 different countries.

Epson GM marketing, Bruce Bealby, said, ‘The Pano Awards truly stand alone in terms of their reach and support within the industry. This is the 13th year Epson has been proud to support these amazing awards and the wonderfully talented photographers who embrace them. As a company, images and imagery are at our heart and we are very committed to the photographic industry. We are very much looking forward to seeing the entries and how they come to life, seen as the artist intended, when printed out on Epson’s dedicated photo printers.’

Judging panel

The judging panel for The 2022 Pano Awards includes some of the world’s top photographers and industry professionals – Erin Babnik, Dudley Edmondson, Adam Williams, Isabella Tabacchi, Bill Bailey, Chris Collacott, Aaron Spence, Justin Majeczky, Andreas Paehge, Jason Denning, Thomas Erh, Tim Shields and Juan Pablo de Miguel.

David Evans said, ‘At The Pano Awards we have much to be grateful for. Firstly, the incredible photographers and their rare talent that make the awards such a success. Then Epson, their continued support and their amazing photo and fine art printers which set the standard for image reproduction across the spectrum. We thank our amazing photographic community for getting behind the awards and equally thank Epson for being such an amazing sponsor.’

Early bird entries

Early bird entries for The Pano Awards are open now.

To view all of the winning 2201 entries and to enter the 2022 competition go to the Epson International Pano Awards website.

