If you’re a regular Digital SLR user, then you might have noticed that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find and buy new lenses. Unfortunately, there’s a reason for this: Nikon has quietly discontinued 35 Nikon F-mount DSLR lenses. Following the introduction of Nikon’s full-frame Z-Mount mirrorless cameras in August 2018, Nikon has been focusing on Nikon mirrorless cameras and lenses.

Our Technical Editor, Andy Westlake, has been tracking the availability of lenses available, and over the last three years has noted that 35 Nikon F-mount lenses have been discontinued.

If you’re looking to buy any of these lenses, you might be out of luck, especially if you want to buy new, as most retailers we looked at had completely sold out. If you really need one of these lenses, then you’ll be best looking for them second-hand.

It’s not just Nikon that are discontinuing DSLR lenses, there have also been plenty of Canon, Sigma and Tamron lenses for DSLRs that have also been discontinued, and we’ve been keeping a track of these as well.

35 Nikon DSLR lenses discontinued:

Nikon 10.5mm f/2.8 G ED DX Fisheye Nikon 12-24mm f/4 G ED AF-S DX Nikon 16-80mm f/2.8-4E ED VR AF-S DX Nikon 17-55mm f/2.8 G ED-IF AF-S D Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 G AF-P DX Nikon 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 G IF-ED VR II AF-S VR DX Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 G AF-P DX Nikon 14mm f/2.8 D ED AF Nikon 16mm f/2.8 D AF Fisheye Nikon 18-35mm f/3.5-4.5 G ED AF-S Nikon 20mm f/2.8 D AF Nikon 24mm f/2.8 D AF Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 G ED AF-S Nikon 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6 G ED AF-S VR Nikon 28mm f/2.8 D AF Nikon 35mm f/2 D AF Nikon 60mm f/2.8 D AF Micro Nikon 60mm f/2.8 G ED AF-S Micro Nikon 70-200mm f/4 G ED VR AF-S Nikon 105mm f/2.8 G AF-S VR II Micro Nikon AF-S DX 16-85mm f/3.5-5.6 G ED VR Nikon AF 50mm f/1.4 D Nikon AF 105mm f/2 D DC Nikon AF 135mm f/2 D DC Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 G II AF-S DX Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 G II AF-S DX VR Nikon 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6 G ED VR AF-S DX Nikon 18-300mm f/3.5-5.6 G ED-IF VR Nikon 55-200mm f/4-5.6 G VR II AF-S DX Nikon 55-200mm f/4-5.6 G VR AF-S DX Nikon 55-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G VR AF-S DX Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 G ED VR II AF-S Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G ED AF-S VR Nikon 180mm f/2.8 D ED-IF AF Nikon 200mm f/4 D ED-IF AF Micro

With all of these Nikon DSLR lenses being discontinued, and Nikon’s move to prioritising mirrorless cameras and lenses, it’s making DSLR photography more affordable (due to increased levels of second-hand kit), and if you’re looking for something of a bargain, then have a look at the best Nikon DSLRs, although be aware that it’s no longer as safe a long term bet as it once was, and it’s becoming more important that you look after your kit.

