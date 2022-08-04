30 Canon DSLR lenses discontinued
August 4, 2022
If you’re a DSLR shooter, then you may have noticed that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find and purchase new lenses. There’s a reason for this, and that is: Canon has quietly discontinued 30 DSLR lenses – including Canon EF / EF-S DSLR lenses. With the introduction of Canon’s full-frame RF-Mount mirrorless cameras in October 2018, Canon has been focusing on Canon mirrorless cameras.
Our Technical Editor, Andy Westlake, has been tracking the availability of lenses available, and over the last three years has noted that 30 Canon EF lenses have been discontinued.
So if you’re looking to buy any of these lenses, then you’ll need to act fast, if they’re still available anywhere (which they most likely aren’t), alternatively you’ll have to start looking for them second-hand, or renewed.
It’s not just Canon that are discontinuing DSLR lenses, there have also been plenty of Nikon lenses discontinued, plus Sigma and Tamron lenses for DSLRs that have also been discontinued, and we’ll be looking at these too.
30 Canon EF-mount lenses have been discontinued, most recently:
- Canon EF 14mm f/2.8L II USM
- Canon EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM
- Canon EF- 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 IS
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM
- Canon EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM
- Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM
- Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 L IS USM
- Canon EF 180mm f/3.5 L Macro USM
Additional Canon lenses that are no longer available to buy new:
- Canon EF 24mm f/2.8 IS USM
- Canon EF 28mm f/2.8 IS USM
- Canon EF 40mm f/2.8 STM
- Canon EF-S 60mm f/2.8 Macro USM
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/4 L USM
- Canon EF 85mm f/1.2 L II USM
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 Macro USM
- Canon EF 200mm f/2.8 L II USM
- Canon EF 300mm f/4 L IS USM
- Canon EF 400mm f/5.6 L USM
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8 L II USM
- Canon EF-S 15-85mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM
- Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM
- Canon EF 20mm f/2.8 USM
- Canon EF 28mm f/1.8 USM
- Canon TS-E 45mm f/2.8
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS II USM
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM
- Canon EF 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 DO IS USM
- Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III USM
- Canon TS-E 90mm f/2.8
- Canon EF 100mm f/2 USM
With all of these DSLR lenses being discontinued, and Canon’s move to focus on mirrorless cameras and lenses, it’s making DSLR photography more affordable (due to increased levels of second-hand kit), and if you’re looking for something of a bargain, then have a look at the best Canon EOS SLRs and DSLRs, although be aware that it’s no longer as safe a long term bet as it once was, and it’s becoming more important that you look after your kit.
