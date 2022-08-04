30 Canon DSLR lenses discontinued August 4, 2022

If you’re a DSLR shooter, then you may have noticed that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find and purchase new lenses. There’s a reason for this, and that is: Canon has quietly discontinued 30 DSLR lenses – including Canon EF / EF-S DSLR lenses. With the introduction of Canon’s full-frame RF-Mount mirrorless cameras in October 2018, Canon has been focusing on Canon mirrorless cameras.

Our Technical Editor, Andy Westlake, has been tracking the availability of lenses available, and over the last three years has noted that 30 Canon EF lenses have been discontinued.

So if you’re looking to buy any of these lenses, then you’ll need to act fast, if they’re still available anywhere (which they most likely aren’t), alternatively you’ll have to start looking for them second-hand, or renewed.

It’s not just Canon that are discontinuing DSLR lenses, there have also been plenty of Nikon lenses discontinued, plus Sigma and Tamron lenses for DSLRs that have also been discontinued, and we’ll be looking at these too.

30 Canon EF-mount lenses have been discontinued, most recently:

Canon EF 14mm f/2.8L II USM

Canon EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM

Canon EF- 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 IS

Canon EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM

Canon EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM

Canon EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM

Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 L IS USM

Canon EF 180mm f/3.5 L Macro USM

Additional Canon lenses that are no longer available to buy new:

Canon EF 24mm f/2.8 IS USM

Canon EF 28mm f/2.8 IS USM

Canon EF 40mm f/2.8 STM

Canon EF-S 60mm f/2.8 Macro USM

Canon EF 70-200mm f/4 L USM

Canon EF 85mm f/1.2 L II USM

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 Macro USM

Canon EF 200mm f/2.8 L II USM

Canon EF 300mm f/4 L IS USM

Canon EF 400mm f/5.6 L USM

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8 L II USM

Canon EF-S 15-85mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM

Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM

Canon EF 20mm f/2.8 USM

Canon EF 28mm f/1.8 USM

Canon TS-E 45mm f/2.8

Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS II USM

Canon EF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM

Canon EF 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 DO IS USM

Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III USM

Canon TS-E 90mm f/2.8

Canon EF 100mm f/2 USM

With all of these DSLR lenses being discontinued, and Canon’s move to focus on mirrorless cameras and lenses, it’s making DSLR photography more affordable (due to increased levels of second-hand kit), and if you’re looking for something of a bargain, then have a look at the best Canon EOS SLRs and DSLRs, although be aware that it’s no longer as safe a long term bet as it once was, and it’s becoming more important that you look after your kit.

