Hilarious animals shortlisted for Comedy Wildlife Photo Award August 3, 2022

There’s just a few weeks to go before the competition closes for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Awards. To show off the high standard of the entries, they’ve revealed some of the funniest submissions so far.

Co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers, Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, the Comedy Wildlife Awards were launched to promote conservation of wildlife and their habitats through humour.

Each year, the competition highlights a charity working to help champion conservation. This year, Whitley Fund For Nature will be receiving 10% of Comedy Wildlife’s total net revenue.

How to enter

The contest is completely free to enter and there’s still time to submit your own images with a closing date of 1st September 2022.

Photographers are free to enter up to 10 images across six categories; Land, Air, Juniors (18yrs and under), Portfolio (a selection of four images), Underwater and Video Clips.

Judges include wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini, Tom Lamen and Will Burrard-Lucas as well as TV Presenter, Kate Humble. Comedians Hugh Dennis and Russel Kane will also be checking the funny bone value of the submissions.

The prizes for the most side-splitting shots include a Maasai Mara safari in Kenya, a subscription to Affinity Photo and a ThinkTank camera bag.

The current Comedy Wildlife front-runners

Uncomfortable Pillow – Andrew Peacock, Australia

“These elephant seal weaners were practising their jousting skills for many minutes before they collapsed in exhaustion. One looks to be resting far more comfortably than the other!”

Mom, I’m hungry – Yaron Schmid, USA

“It was such a treat watching a pride of lions on top of one of the rocks in the Serengeti. The cubs were very playful and just wanted to play with the mothers’ tails but all the mothers wanted to do was sleep. Here is one of the cubs as its trying to wake up his sleeping mom.”

The Three Amigos – William Parkinson, UK

“A trio of Eurasian Otters mostly underwater…”

Bad Cub – Tony Dodge, Canada

“Momma bear yelling at cub who looks guilty.”

Spider Tango – Tiffany Heymans, Belgium

“Jumping spider doing a little dance.”

Post Lunch Nap – Stuart Malcolm, UK

“A chubby winter Grey Squirrel has a nap leaning against a convenient tree branch.”

I’m Kidding – Sameer Walunj, India

“While taking a hike on a nearby hill I saw this playful owlet. I sat down observing his actions.It became soo comfortable with me it started winking and yawning.”

Kaiju – PF Loke, Singapore

“A snail was moving slowing along a nature reserved foot path. It was startled by me and peep up to check what was going on. On close-up view, it was like a Kaiju, a giant monster features in Japanese film.”

What are you looking at? – Lincol Lin, Canada

Got the competition bug? Here are some other photo contests to enter in 2022

