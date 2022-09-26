18 Sigma DSLR lenses discontinued September 26, 2022

It seems the bell continues to toll for DSLR cameras. Following the shift in focus from DSLR mounts to mirrorless mounts by both camera and lens companies, Sigma has discontinued more than fifteen lenses.

Our Technical Editor, Andy Westlake, has been keeping track of the availability of lenses to buy from major UK retailers, and over the last three years has noted that a total of 18 Sigma lenses have been discontinued.

Following camera manufacturers like Canon and Nikon moving to prioritise mirrorless mounts over DSLR ones, Sigma launched three prime lenses for Fujifilm X Mount cameras earlier this year. This is only the beginning, as their promise of an expanded line-up of lenses and mounts for mirrorless cameras becomes a reality with a string of recent lens releases, the most recent being the Sigma 20mm F1.4 and 24mm F1.4 DG DN Art lenses.

Tamron has discontinued 22 lenses, Nikon has discontinued 35 lenses, and Canon has discontinued 30 lenses.

Sigma lenses discontinued:

Sigma 15mm f/2.8 EX DG Sigma 17-50mm f/2.8 EX DC OS HSM Sigma 17-70mm f/2.8-4 DC Macro OS HSM Sigma 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DC OS Sigma 8mm f/3.5 EX DG Fisheye Sigma 8-16mm f/4.5-5.6 DC HSM Sigma 4.5mm f/2.8 EX DC HSM Sigma 10mm f/2.8 EX DC Sigma 12-24mm f/4.5-5.6 II DG HSM Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Sigma 18-250mm f/3.5-6.3 DC OS HSM Sigma 18-250mm f/3.5-6.3 DC Macro OS HSM Sigma 50-500mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sigma 70-300mm f/4-5.6 APO DG Macro Sigma 70-300mm f/4-5.6 DG Macro Sigma 150mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro APO Sigma 180mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro APO Sigma 300mm f/2.8 APO EX DG HSM

With all of these DSLR lenses being discontinued, and the growing focus on mirrorless cameras, it could make DSLR photography more affordable (due to increased levels of second-hand kit), and if you’re looking for something of a bargain, then second hand DSLR kit could be the place to look. Although be aware that it’s no longer as safe a long term bet as it once was, and it’s becoming more important than ever that you look after your kit.

To read more about the specifications of the lenses that were discontinued, click here.

Related articles:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.