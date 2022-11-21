Up to £175 cashback on the OM-1 camera and M Zuiko lenses November 21, 2022

As Black Friday draws nearer and nearer, more and more deals begin to come out of the woodwork, OM Digital Solutions have announced that they are offering £175 cashback on the OM-1 camera from the 21st of November until the 1st of January.

Additionally, there will be cashbacks available of up to £175 on a number of M. Zuiko lenses, also from the 21st of November until the 1st of January. All the deals are available to see on their website. And there are cashbacks on OM System Lenses and an extended warranty launch offer on the OM-5 that runs until the 30th of November.

Featured image credit: OM Digital Solutions.

From: OM Digital Solutions.

Tis the season to jump on board with OM SYSTEM. If you have been umming and ahhing over the OM-1, now could be the time to go for it with £175 cashback on this fast-selling flagship camera for the first time from now until Jan 1st. At the same time there are cashbacks on most OM SYSTEM Lenses so building a high performance lightweight outdoor photography kit is better value than ever.

If the new OM-5 is more your thing then don’t forget that the extended warranty launch offer runs until Nov 30th.

All the deals are here https://shop.olympus.eu/en_GB/promo.html.

Promotion Highlights

£175 Cashback OM-1 Nov 21st to Jan 1st

Up to £175 Cashback on many M.Zuiko Lenses until Jan 1st

Related articles:

OM System OM-1 Full Review

OM SYSTEM OM-5 Review

Best Olympus camera to buy in 2022

Best Black Friday deals on cameras

Best Black Friday deals on Lenses

Black Friday deals begin: up to 59% off on cameras and accessories

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.