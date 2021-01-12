Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year winners to go on show at RPS January 12, 2021

The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition is premiering its tenth-anniversary exhibition at the Royal Photographic Society HQ in Bristol. The exhibition will feature the winning and highly commended images from this year’s competition, the closing date for which is 7th February 2021 midnight GMT. Full entry details are here.

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by well-known food photographer, David Loftus, includes Fiona Shields, Head of Photography, Guardian News & Media, Susan Bright, Writer and Curator, Nik Sharma, Cookbook Author and Photographer, Chef Simone Zanoni, Restaurant Le George, Four Seasons Paris, Alison Jacques, Founder, Alison Jacques Gallery, Vitalie Taittinger, President, Champagne Taittinger and Rein Skullerud, Head of Photo Unit, World Food Programme. The World Food Programme recently received the Nobel Peace Prize and is a long-standing partner of the Awards.

‘The RPS is excited to present the visual feast that will be the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021 exhibition at its new gallery space in Bristol and are proud to be the first venue to host the finalist work outside London.’ said Dr Michael Pritchard, Director of Education and Public Affairs at the RPS. ‘This showcase of the world’s best food photography is sure to satisfy the city’s ardent foodies and the wider public.’

The exhibition will run from 20 November to 12 December 2021. Entry is free.

